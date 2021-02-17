Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, Manufacturers and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) are the combination of wiring devices and wires which are fixed in any area of the aircraft for the purpose of conveying electrical energy, including various types of signals and data between one or more intended termination points. The electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) is mandated by the various aviation regulatory authorities across the world, such as the Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR), Joint Aviation Authorities (JAA), and others for all transport category aircraft. This in turn, is also expected to increase demand for the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising new aircraft deliveries across the world and growing demand of lightweight wiring in aircraft is driving the growth of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. However, the high cost of setup and maintenance may restrain the growth of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. Furthermore, increasing collaborations between prominent aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and EWIS providers is anticipated to create market opportunities for the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market with detailed market segmentation by end user, aviation type, application, component, and geography. The global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market is segmented on the basis of end user, aviation type, application, and component. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket. Similarly, on the basis of aviation type, the market is segmented as commercial aviation, military aviation, business and general aviation. Further, based on application, market is segmented as avionics, interiors, propulsion, airframe, and others. Moreover, based on component, market is segmented into the wire and cables, connectors and accessories, electrical grounding and bonding devices, electrical splices, protection materials, clamps, pressure seals, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive porter’s five forces analysis highlighting factors affecting the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS). Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Akka Technologies

Amphenol Corporation

Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense

Ducommun Incorporated

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

InterConnect Wiring

Latécoère Group

Radiall

Safran

TE Connectivity

