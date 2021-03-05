Electrical Test Equipment Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026 | AEMC Instruments (Chauvin Arnoux, Inc.), Beha-Amprobe GmbH, Electrical Test Instruments

The Electrical Test Equipment Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Electrical Test Equipment market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Electrical Test Equipment market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Electrical Test Equipment market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Electrical Test Equipment industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Electrical Test Equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.73% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Electrical Test Equipment Market: AEMC Instruments (Chauvin Arnoux, Inc.), Beha-Amprobe GmbH, Electrical Test Instruments, LLC (ETI), Fluke Corporation, HAEFELY HIPOTRONICS (Hubbell Incorporated), Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments Works Ltd., Megger Group Limited, PCE Holding GmbH, Scientific Mes-Technik Pvt. Ltd., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Keysight Technologies Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

Energy & Power is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Surging the renewable energy sector generates significant demand for testing equipment for transformer, battery, power quality, and insulating testing applications. According to British Petroleum estimates, the world will see a 400% growth in renewable energy by 2040, which will eventually create high demand for electric test equipment to measure DC current as most renewable energy generates DC current than traditional AC current. Growth in the global population and economy and population, coupled with rapid urbanization, is anticipated to contribute to a substantial increase in energy demand over the coming years.

– The increase in demand is for energy is resulting in the construction of nuclear power plants. It is estimated that over 450 nuclear power reactors are operating in 30 countries. An additional 50 power reactors are currently being constructed in 15 countries (majorly concentrated in countries like China, India, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates). However, the electrical testing equipment’s ability to perform under the high energy conditions while encountering a significant fault is anticipated to be complicated.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

– Multiple infrastructure projects, such as implementing high voltage lines and power generation plants, are expected to drive the demand electrical testing equipment in the region. For instance, in January 2019, State Grid Corp. of China has started up the world’s longest and most-powerful ultra-high voltage power line from its far northwest to the densely populated east. The 1,100-kV direct-current Changji-to-Guquan project stretches 3,293 km (2,046 miles) and is projected to cost around CNY 40.7 billion. The new line can transmit 12 GW of power and supply 66 billion kWh of electricity to eastern China annually.

– In October 2019, Hioki, Japan-based company, launched the In-Circuit Tester FA1220, a populated board testing system capable of conducting multiple electrical component tests. The FA1220 is a modular, compact system that comprises an independent measurement unit. The new test tool delivers 3.2 times the number of test points per unit of installed volume as the previous In-Circuit HiTester 1220-50 despite being about the same size as the legacy product. The ability to accommodate many tested components with a single embedded unit translates into even more significant space savings for customers.

Recent developments in the market are –

– August 2020 – AEMC announced new portable ground resistance testers that are ideal for testing commercial, residential and light industrial grounding systems. The Model 6424 could calculate and store the measurements from the simplified 62% test method and display the average and percentage deviation, which is essential in determining correct spacing.

– September 2019 – Pfiffner International AG, a solution supplier for customers in the sectors of electrical energy and rolling stock, announced the acquisition of Haefely Test AG. Haefely did belong to the Hubbell Group before the transaction. Hipotronics, situated in Brewster, USA, has not been acquired and will remain part of Hubbell Group.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Electrical Test Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

