Electrical Steel Market Supply and Demand Trends, Success Pointers, Macro and Micro Factors Analysis and Key Players – Baosteel Group Hu, POSCO

Decisive Markets Insights publishes detailed report on Global Electrical Steel Market. The report furnishes detailed analysis of expanding market, owing to the technological advancement and improved production facilities. The industry registered tremendous business of approximately USD billion in the year 2019 and is predicted to record an estimated value of USD billion in the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The compounded annual growth rate is calculated at , over the net five years, according to expert analysis.

The detailed report covers extensive areas of macro and micro economic fundamentals of business to chalk out the market trends, growth analysis and forecasts. It furnishes essential details that drive the market and the investment opportunity. Meanwhile, it also gives details regarding the challenges that determine market trends and create a ripple effect for the major players. All important aspects that have direct bearing on the market trends and growth prospects are covered in the report. Some of these factors are environmental conditions, governmental laws, tariff barriers, socio-political scenarios, competitive structures and demography. The report highlights market trends on the basis of product types, application areas and key geographical regions.

Global Electrical Steel Market, By Type (Grain Oriented Steel (CGRO), Non-Oriented Electrical Steel (CRNGO)), Thickness (0.23 MM, 0.27 MM, 0.30 MM, 0.35 MM, 0.5 MM, 0.65 MM, and Others), Core Losses (Less Than 0.9 w/kg, 0.90 w/kg to 0.99 w/kg, 1.00 w/kg to 1.29 w/kg, 1.30 w/kg to 1.39 w/kg, and above1.39 w/kg), Flux Density (Less Than 1.65 Tesla, 1.65 Tesla to 1.69 Tesla, 1.69 Tesla to 1.73 Tesla, 1.73 Tesla to 1.76 Tesla, and Above 1.76 Tesla), Application (Transformers, Inductors, Battery, Shunt Reactors, Convertors, Motors, Electrical Ballasts, Power Generators, Wound Cores, and Others), End-User (Energy and Power, Household Appliances, Automobiles, Building and Construction, and Others)

The key players of global electrical steel market are:

• Hesteel Group Tangsteel Company

• ChinaSteel

• JFE Steel Corporation (A Subsidiary of JFE Holdings, Inc.)

• Baosteel Group Hu

• POSCO

• thyssenkrupp AG

• NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

• ArcelorMittal

• United States Steel

• voestalpine AG

• Electrosteel Steels Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited)

• Tata Steel

• SHAGANG GROUP Inc.

• Union Electric Steel Corporation (A Subsidiary of Ampco Pittsburgh Corporation.)

• Hebei Puyang Iron and Steel Group

• ATI

• SAIL

• Aperam

• Cogent Power Limited and Sko-Die Inc.

Electrical Steel Market Categorization: Type, Application and Geography

On the basis of application areas and product types, the market is categorized into four major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

CAGR: 2020 to 2025, calculating 2020 as the base year

Detail information about the dominant players in this segment

Analysis by Industry epert

An insight into the market size and growth 2020-2025

Demand and supply chain mapped to clearly evaluate the market

Apart from primary and secondary research methodology, data triangulation method is used for a clear understanding of the report

