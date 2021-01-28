Electric Wheelchair Market segmented into product type and region | Top Key Players – Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical Limited

The electric wheelchair is a motorized wheelchair equipped with wheels and a set of batteries to provide the required power to move the wheelchair in the desired direction, causing less physical exertion. These chairs do not require any human assistance for mobility.

The factors that drive the growth of the global electric wheelchair market include upsurge in elderly population globally; necessity for automated, independent wheelchair; increase in government expenditure on healthcare, and high disposable income in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany.

However, high cost of power wheelchair and lack of awareness & infrastructure supporting easy access of wheelchair restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, launch of smart wheelchair integrated with artificial intelligence control systems and rise in willingness among individuals toward active & independent lifestyle are expected to offer potential opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop new products according to consumer preferences.

The global electric wheelchair market presently has witnessed a balanced growth, and is anticipated to grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast period. A considerable increase in disposable income was observed over the past decade. North America and Asia-Pacific are the prominent markets for electric wheelchair, owing to widespread adoption of electric wheelchair in the region.

The global electric wheelchair market is segmented into product type and region. Depending on product type, the market is fragmented into center wheel drive, front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, and others. The others segment includes sports wheelchair, pediatric wheelchair, and high power electric wheelchair. Among these products, center wheel drive witnessed maximum demand; thus, the segment garnered the largest share in the global electric wheelchair market.

The key players profiled in the report are OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical Limited, MEYRA GmbH, Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd., Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd., and Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd.

Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Drive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation., Karman Healthcare, and LEVO AG.

The market is analyzed across four regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of multiple established manufacturers of electric wheelchair in the U.S. and Canada. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to increase in geriatric population and rise in expenditure in the emerging markets such as India and China to cater to the unmet medical requirements. Enhancements in technology to develop cost-effective power wheelchair in these nations are further anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the electric wheelchair industry.

Electric Wheelchair Market Segments

By Product Type

Center Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Others

Key Market Players

OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corp

Permobil AB

Sunrise Medical Limited

MEYRA GmbH

Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd.

Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd.

Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd.

Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd.

