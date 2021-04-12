Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Vertical take- off and landing aircraft is that aircraft that can take- off and land vertically. They are of different types like helicopter, fixed wing aircraft, cyclocopters etc. In military there are mainly two types of VTOL aircraft- tiltrotor and jet thrust. They usually are safe and have efficiency and speed. They are widely used by military due to which this market growing tremendously.

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2018. Increasing demand of electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft from military is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in electric vertical take- off and landing market are Lilium, EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Airbus S.A.S, TERRAFUGIA, Joby Aviation, KITTY HAWK, PAL-V, ICON Aircraft, Inc., DeLorean Motor Company, EchoBlue Ltd., Fehr & Peers, and EmbraerX.

Segmentation : Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market

By Types

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Helicopters

Cyclocopters

Tiltrotors

By Modes

Conventional Take- off and Landing

Short Take-off and Landing

Short Take-off and Vertical Landing

Product Type

Vectored Thrust

Multirotor

Application

Civil

Military

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, EmbraerX announced the launch of their first electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The main aim of the launch is to change the business of air transportation and provide new products and services to their customers. It will also help to improve the quality of life of the people.

In October 2017, Boeing announced that they are going to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences which will work as it subsidiary. This acquisition will help the Boeing to expand their business worldwide and provide new services to the people.

Country Level Analysis

The Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market.

