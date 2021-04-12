Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026
Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market Segmented By Types, By Modes, By Geography - Forecast 2026
Vertical take- off and landing aircraft is that aircraft that can take- off and land vertically. They are of different types like helicopter, fixed wing aircraft, cyclocopters etc. In military there are mainly two types of VTOL aircraft- tiltrotor and jet thrust. They usually are safe and have efficiency and speed. They are widely used by military due to which this market growing tremendously.
Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2018. Increasing demand of electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft from military is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in electric vertical take- off and landing market are Lilium, EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Airbus S.A.S, TERRAFUGIA, Joby Aviation, KITTY HAWK, PAL-V, ICON Aircraft, Inc., DeLorean Motor Company, EchoBlue Ltd., Fehr & Peers, and EmbraerX.
Segmentation : Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market
By Types
Fixed Wing Aircraft
Helicopters
Cyclocopters
Tiltrotors
By Modes
Conventional Take- off and Landing
Short Take-off and Landing
Short Take-off and Vertical Landing
Product Type
Vectored Thrust
Multirotor
Application
Civil
Military
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2018, EmbraerX announced the launch of their first electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The main aim of the launch is to change the business of air transportation and provide new products and services to their customers. It will also help to improve the quality of life of the people.
- In October 2017, Boeing announced that they are going to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences which will work as it subsidiary. This acquisition will help the Boeing to expand their business worldwide and provide new services to the people.
Country Level Analysis
The Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
