Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Outlook and Forecast to 2027

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2018. Increasing demand of electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft from military is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Vertical take- off and landing aircraft is that aircraft that can take- off and land vertically. They are of different types like helicopter, fixed wing aircraft, cyclocopters etc. In military there are mainly two types of VTOL aircraft- tiltrotor and jet thrust. They usually are safe and have efficiency and speed. They are widely used by military due to which this market growing tremendously.

Market Drivers:

High efficiency and speed of the electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft in military is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraint:

Heavy weight of electric vertical take- off and landing aircraft is restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market

By Types

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Helicopters

Cyclocopters

Tiltrotors

By Modes

Conventional Take- off and Landing

Short Take-off and Landing

Short Take-off and Vertical Landing

Product Type Vectored Thrust Multirotor

Application

Civil

Military

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, EmbraerX announced the launch of their first electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The main aim of the launch is to change the business of air transportation and provide new products and services to their customers. It will also help to improve the quality of life of the people.

In October 2017, Boeing announced that they are going to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences which will work as it subsidiary. This acquisition will help the Boeing to expand their business worldwide and provide new services to the people.

Competitive Analysis: Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market

Global electric vertical take- off and landing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electric vertical take- off and landing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in electric vertical take- off and landing market are Lilium, EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Airbus S.A.S, TERRAFUGIA, Joby Aviation, KITTY HAWK, PAL-V, ICON Aircraft, Inc., DeLorean Motor Company, EchoBlue Ltd., Fehr & Peers, and EmbraerX.

Major Highlights of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing market.

