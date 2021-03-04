Electric Vehicles Market Worth to Reach USD 700 Billion By 2026

This specialized and expertise oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the global electric vehicles industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the global electric vehicles industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the global electric vehicles market during the upcoming years.

According to the report, the global electric vehicles market in 2019 surpassed USD 140 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 22% and is anticipated to reach around USD 700 Billion by 2026.

The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the global electric vehicles industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.

Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the global electric vehicles industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the global electric vehicles market.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the global electric vehicles industry. The global electric vehicles market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The global electric vehicles (EVs) market is witnessing substantial growth in the coming years owing to the swiftly escalating year-on-year adoption rate of electric vehicles across the globe; favorable policies, incentives, and subsidies introduced by several state governments; along with the quick establishment of infrastructure supporting EVs. Some European countries, China, and the U.S. led the global electric vehicle market in terms of sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Apart from this, the launch of turbo-chargers and wireless charging setups for electric vehicles is positively impacting the industry growth during the study timeframe.

The global electric vehicles market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global electric vehicles industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different vehicle types, propulsion types, components, charging station types, vehicle classes, power outputs, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the global electric vehicles industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the global electric vehicles industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The global electric vehicles market is segmented based on the vehicle type, propulsion type, component, charging station type, vehicle class, power output, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, the global industry is segmented into two-wheeler, commercial vehicle, and passenger car. Propulsion type-wise, the market is divided into the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). By component, the global market is bifurcated into the electric motor, battery cells & packs, infotainment, and onboard charge. On the basis of charging station type, the industry is classified into supercharging and normal charging. By vehicle class, the industry is segmented into luxury and mid-priced. By Power Output, the global EV market is segmented into 250 KW and above, 100-250 KW, and less than 100 KW.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the global electric vehicles market, but not restricted to include Mitsubishi, BAIC, Toyota, General Motors, Daimler, Tesla, Ford, Changan, BMW, Hyundai, JMCG, Volkswagen, JAC, Yutong, SAIC, Renault-Nissan, BYD, Zotye, Geely, and Chery, among others.

The taxonomy of the global electric vehicles market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Vehicle Type Segmentation Analysis

Two wheeler

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

Electric Motor

Battery Cells & Packs

Infotainment

On-Board Charge

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Propulsion Type Segmentation Analysis

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Charging Station Segmentation Analysis

Super charging

Normal charging

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Vehicle Class Segmentation Analysis

Luxury

Mid-Priced

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Power Output Segmentation Analysis

250 KW and above

100-250 KW

Less than 100 KW

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS: