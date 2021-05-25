Electric Vehicles Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027

The global Electric Vehicles Market is expected to reach USD 793.24 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of Electric Vehicles to reduce the emission levels in the environment. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the products is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The in-depth report on the Electric Vehicles market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Electric Vehicles business sphere. The individual in-depth study of the prominent players of the market offers insights into their market position, geographical presence, production and manufacturing capacity, gross margin, revenue generation, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants include Volkswagen Group, Tesla Motors, BYD Company Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, BMW, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and Hyundai, among others.

The report titled “Global Electric Vehicles Market Forecast to 2027” offered by Emergen Research offers a bird’s eye view of the market to present a projected growth rate of the industry in the coming years. The research report is an investigative study of the Electric Vehicles market that offers crucial information pertaining to the market size and market share of the sector on a global scale.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Electric Vehicles market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial Vehicle

Two wheeler

Passenger Car

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



