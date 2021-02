Electric Vehicles in Utilities Market Report- Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Types, Applications and Forecast

The research reports on Electric Vehicles in Utilities Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Electric Vehicles in Utilities Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Electric Vehicles in Utilities Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1810243

E-mobility pick up at a rapid pace

Today, there are 5m electric vehicles (EVs) on the world’s roads, up 2m from 2018, with China in the leading position in terms of the largest EV market, followed by Europe and the US. Large scale commercial production of EVs by the big car makers is unlikely to take off until 2025.

Technological advancements are leading to substantial cuts in battery prices, with major enablers being R&D in battery chemistry and scaling up of battery production for EVs in manufacturing plant. The fall in battery prices is essentially due to the increased economies of scale created by a booming EV market.

Battery manufacturing is also witnessing transitions, involving investments into increasing production. Power utilities, EV charging point operators, automakers, and EV charging hardware manufacturers, along with other auto industry stakeholders are also supporting increased investment into EV charging infrastructure.

Power companies are showing increased interest in EV programs

Utility programs are offering discounts and rebates on the purchase of EVs or charging equipment, free smart charge installation, along with EV time-of-use plans (on-peak and off-peak rate plans) for EV owners.

Power utilities are collaborating with EV manufacturers for boosting their offerings in areas such as EV charging, V2G services, energy storage and renewable energy sources.

Scope of this Report-

– This report focuses on electric vehicles in power utilities.

– It identifies winners and losers in areas such as batteries, assembly, and charging stations.

– It contains key trends in the automobile industry over the next five years as the electric vehicle theme develops.

– It contains growth forecasts for electric vehicles, electric vehicle supply equipment deployment plans, and major mergers and acquisitions in the electric vehicle sector.

– Includes a timeline highlighting key milestones in the story of vehicle electrification.

– It identifies the impact of electric vehicles on power utilities.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Electric vehicles are having a major disruptive effect on the automobile industry. This report highlights the key trends in electric vehicles, analyzes each of the key segments of the electric vehicle value chain, identifies both the companies best positioned to succeed in this theme and those that are lagging behind, and also identifies the impact of electric vehicles on power utilities.

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1810243

Table of Contents in this Report-

PLAYERS 3

TRENDS 4

Utility sector trends 4

Technology trends 5

Macroeconomic themes 6

Regulatory themes 8

VALUE CHAIN 10

Batteries 10

Assembly 12

Charging stations 13

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 15

Growth forecasts for EVs 15

Electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) deployment on the rise 16

Mergers and acquisitions 19

Timeline 22

IMPACT OF EVS ON POWER UTILITIES 23

COMPANIES SECTION 25

Energy companies 25

Listed automotive companies 26

Private automotive companies 30

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 31

GLOSSARY 33

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 35

and more…