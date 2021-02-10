Electric Vehicles in Oil and Gas Market Report- by Technology , Opportunity Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast 2026

The research reports on Electric Vehicles in Oil and Gas Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Electric Vehicles in Oil and Gas Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Electric Vehicles in Oil and Gas Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

The global energy landscape is transitioning towards low-carbon emitting energy sources to slowdown the process of climate change. This transition is encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which has the potential to impact the global crude oil demand in the long term. Oil and gas companies are making structural changes in their business offerings to brace themselves for the EV adoption and convert this threat into an opportunity. These companies are finding new growth markets in EV charging infrastructure, especially in the European countries. Oil and gas companies have also started investing in power generation and distribution, and in technologies related to EV battery manufacturing to support the EV adoption.

Scope of this Report-

– The report discusses how oil and gas industry is transitioning themselves to improve their sustainability and harness the booming EV industry, which may impact oil consumption in the next couple of decades

– The report analyses how EV adoption is driving oil and gas companies into to invest in EV charging infrastructure, utilities and battery technologies, and playing their part in reducing global carbon emissions.

– The report further shows some of the regulatory trends indicating the potential for EV boom in the automotive industry that was typically dominated by gasoline-powered vehicles.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– To understand emerging trends and applications in EVs for the oil and gas industry.

– Know case studies demonstrating how oil and gas companies are using EV adoption to alter their product portfolio to capture the emerging business opportunities.

– To know more about companies in the oil and gas sector, which have strong competitive position in the EV theme.

Table of Contents in this Report-

PLAYERS 3

TRENDS 4

Technology trends 4

Macroeconomic trends 6

Regulatory trends 8

Electric vehicle applications for oil & gas companies 10

VALUE CHAIN 11

Batteries 12

Semiconductors 14

Auto components 15

Assembly 16

In-car infotainment 17

Autonomous driving systems 18

Charging stations 19

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 20

Market size and growth forecasts for EVs 20

The dynamics of the lithium market 23

Competitive analysis 24

Mergers and acquisitions 25

Timeline 27

IMPACT OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES ON THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY 28

Oil and gas case studies 28

COMPANIES SECTION 29

Public companies 29

Private companies: 33

Oil and gas companies 35

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 36

GLOSSARY 38

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 40