Electric Vehicles Battery Market Is Registering A CAGR Of 16.88% From 2019-2026, Predicts Data Bridge Market Research

Get Sample Copy with Impact of COVID19: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electric-vehicles-battery-market

Market Definition: Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market

Electric vehicles battery is the power source in electric vehicles and is used for the mobility and propulsion of vehicles. They are in comparison the entire working motor of the electric vehicles whereas in internal combustion engine vehicles, batteries are just used for ignition and initiation of the vehicles. In electric vehicles they power the vehicle over a sustained period of time rather than just the starting.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for low emission and electric vehicles globally is expected to positively affect the market value

Market Restraints:

Instability of regulations on the usage of lead in batteries dependent on the regions are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market



By Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicles Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles Hybrid Electric Vehicles

By Battery Type Lead Acid Battery Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Lithium-Ion Battery

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Daimler AG announced that they are planning to invest in the Tuscaloosa plant situated in the United States for the initiation of construction for electric vehicles battery production.

In May 2017, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. announced that their electric vehicle battery production plant situated in Hungary has finished construction, and the operation of this plant is expected to begin from 2018.

Competitive Analysis: Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market

Global electric vehicles battery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electric vehicles battery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the electric vehicles battery market are Panasonic Corporation; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Beijing Pride New Energy Battery Technology Co., Ltd.; Automotive Energy Supply Corporation; BYD Company Ltd.; LG Chem; Daimler AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.; Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd.; Johnson Controls; GS Yuasa International Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd.

