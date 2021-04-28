Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)  Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

The global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market include:

BYD(China)

Schneider Electric(France)

DBT-CEV(France)

Blink Charging(US)

NARI(China)

Potivio(China)

Siemens(Germany)

IES Synergy(France)

Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

Efacec (Portugal)

ABB(Switzerland)

AeroVironment(US)

Pod Point(UK)

Clipper Creek(US)

Xuji Group(China)

Eaton(Ireland)

General Electric(US)

Leviton(US)

Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

Wanbang(China)

Application Outline:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Type Segmentation

DC Charging

AC Charging

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

In-depth Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Report: Intended Audience

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

