Electric Vehicle Market is Expected to Post USD 236.3 Billion by 2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global electric vehicle market is estimated to have reached USD 121.8 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 236.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The growing sensitivity of various governments toward a cleaner environment has increased the demand for zero-emission vehicles. Developed nations such as the US, Germany, and the UK are actively promoting the use of electric vehicles to reduce emissions, which has resulted in the growth of electric vehicle sales. Rising investments in electric vehicles are considered a major driver for the market. Companies such as Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, and Group Renault are investing heavily in their plan to manufacture EVs.

Growth Drivers

Stringent Vehicular Emission Rules and Regulations

There are several laws and regulations set up by the government across the globe in countries to monitor vehicular emissions. The countries have adopted strict versions of European and United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UN-ECE) emission regulations. These rules and regulations that had been made to control the emission in the environment would likely to drive the demand for electric vehicles. Even some countries have adopted more than advanced regulations based on the most recent version of European and U.S. regulations. For instance, in Germany, more than half of Germany’s electricity is generated from coal and gas. For instance, China adopted emission regulations for large cities based on European Stage V emission standards.

Benefits associated with commercial electric vehicles

There are various advantages associated with electric vehicles that are driving their demand in the market. For instance, less pollution: The Commercial electric vehicle helps to reduce harmful air pollution from exhaust emissions. An EV has zero exhaust emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (EA), more than 20% of the CO2 global emissions can be reduced through the adoption of sustainable transportation systems. To achieve this goal, a crucial role is played by the Electric Vehicles (EVs)- based mobility, that has the merits of declining the dependence from the petroleum industry, and at the same time enables alternative energy market scenarios, leveraging the synergy with the Smart Grid. Renewable energy: Commercial Electric vehicle helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Recent Development

In March 2019, Tesla launched its fully electric Model Y, which can carry 7 passengers and their cargo. It has two ultra-responsive, independent electric motors that digitally control torque to the front and rear wheels—for better handling, traction, and stability control.

In July 2018, Tesla landed a deal with Chinese authorities to build a new auto plant in Shanghai, its first factory outside the US that would double the size of the electric car maker’s global manufacturing.

In April 2019, Nissan announced that the new Nissan Leaf would go on sale in Indonesia and the Philippines by 2020, underscoring Nissan’s commitment to driving electrification in the region.

Competitive landscape

The market is consolidated and characterized by high competition owing to the presence of major players such as Tesla, BYD, BMW, Volvo, Mercedez, FREIGHTLINER, Piaggio & C. SpA, Addax Motors, Balkancar Record, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Terra Motors Corporation & other prominent players.These companies have strong distribution networks at a global level. In addition, these companies offer an extensive product range in this market. These companies adopt strategies such as new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements to sustain their market position.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2027 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, France,United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South-Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By propulsion type, vehicle type &charging type. Key Players Key players for global electric vehiclemarket include:Tesla, BYD, BMW, Volvo, Mercedez, FREIGHTLINER, Piaggio & C. SpA, Addax Motors, Balkancar Record, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Terra Motors Corporation & other prominent players.

By Propulsion Type

Battery electric vehicle

Hybrid electric vehicle

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

Fuel-cell electric vehicle

By Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Two-wheelers

By Charging Type

Normal charging

Super charging

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

