Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

The global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market size reached USD 1,178.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for effective and reliable electric vehicle fluids and lubricants is one of the key factors expected to drive global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market growth during the forecast period. Grease segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of grease in electric vehicles for lubricating door locks, hinges, and powertrain is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market are 3M, Castrol, Royal Dutch Shell, Total Lubricants, Valvoline Inc., Motul, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Engineered Fluids Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Lubrizol Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, propulsion type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Grease Brake Fluid Heat Transfer Fluid Drive System Fluid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) OEMs Aftermarket

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)/Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

