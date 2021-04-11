Electric Vehicle Component Market

In 2018, the global electric vehicle components market reached a value of $ 22.2 billion and is expected to reach $ 157.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% during the period forecast (2019-2025). The major players in the electric vehicle components market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Siemens AG, DENSO Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Tesla Inc., Hitachi Ltd., ABB Ltd. , Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., LG Innotek Co. Ltd. and OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

The market is growing due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the falling cost of the components used in them. On the basis of end use, the market is divided between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket, among which the greatest demand for electric vehicle components has been created by the division OEM in 2018.

Across the globe, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to dominate the electric vehicle components market during the forecast period, owing to the growth in electric vehicle manufacturing and sales in the region. In addition, the governments of various APAC countries are increasingly implementing numerous initiatives and measures to promote the deployment of electric vehicles in transport fleets, which in turn will propel the growth of the automotive components market. electric vehicles in the region in the coming years. .

Therefore, sales of electric vehicle components will soar around the world in the coming years, mainly due to the increasing use of electric vehicles around the world.