Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2027

Electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 48.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 109,280.84 million by 2027.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles is acting as a major factor for the growth of the market. Some of the factors which are driving the market are increasing demand for electric vehicles, incentive & subsidies by government for electric vehicles, increasing environmental concerns, government rules and regulations.

This electric vehicle charging stations market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Scope and Market Size

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented on the basis of charging station, vehicle type, installation type, technology and charger type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of charging station, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into AC charging/ normal charging station, DC charging/ super charging station and inductive charging station. AC charging/ normal charging station holds major market share in charging station segment as it is suitable charging for EV batteries; however DC charging/ super charging station is growing at highest rate in the segment as commercial stations are mostly installing DC charging stations for faster charge.

On the basis of vehicle type, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Vehicle type segment is dominated by battery electric vehicle (BEV) and expected to grow at higher rate owing to its low cost and lower maintenance.

On the basis of installation type, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into individual houses, commercial, apartments and others. Apartments accounts for largest share in installation type segment as most of EV owners prefer to charge their vehicle at residence.

On the basis of technology, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into level 1, level 2 and level 3. Level 2 dominates the technology segment as it resembles AC charging; however level 3 is expected to grow at higher rate as it collaterally resembles DC charging.

On the basis of charger type, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into portable charger and fixed charger. Charger type segment is dominated by fixed chargers as fixed chargers provide better efficiency; also due to rising number of commercial charging station, need for portable chargers is reducing.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Country Level Analysis

Electric vehicle charging stations market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, charging station, vehicle type, installation type, technology and charger type.

The countries covered in electric vehicle charging stations market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

China dominates the electric vehicle charging stations market owing to the growing environmental concerns amongst citizens and governments had realized the need for electric vehicle; hence numbers of electric vehicles are growing which increases the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the region. However, the Netherlands has large number of electric vehicle charging station manufacturers in the region which is contributing to the growth of the country. Increasing adoption of electric vehicle is contributing growth of the market in the U.S.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Electric vehicle charging stations market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in Electric vehicle charging station and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Electric vehicle charging station market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Share Analysis

Electric vehicle charging stations market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global electric vehicle charging stations market.

The major players covered in the report are ChargePoint, Inc., ABB, bp Chargemaster, Webasto Thermo & Comfort, Shell International B.V., Schneider Electric, Blink Charging Co., Groupe Renault, Phihong USA Corp., EV Safe Charge Inc., Eaton., Tata Power., Tesla, SemaConnect, Inc., Daimler AG., Siemens, EVgo Services LLC., ENGIE EV Solutions (A Subsidiary of ENGIE), Total, ClipperCreek, Inc., among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market.

