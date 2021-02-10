Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market 2021-2026 Trends, Growth, Industry Share, Size, Latest Innovation by Tesla, Leviton, and ChargePoint

Latest added Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Webasto Thermo & Comfort, Shell International B.V., Schneider Electric, Blink Charging. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Charging Infrastructure (CCS, CHAdeMO, Normal Charge, Tesla Supercharger, Type 2 (IEC 62196)), Installation (Portable, Fixed), Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), Electric Bus Charging (Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph, On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph, Charging Via Connector), Charging Station (Normal Charging, Super Charging, Inductive Charging), Application ( Public, Private) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026".

To Avail deep insights of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects.

The electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period. Increasing investments made by governments across the globe to develop charging infrastructure creates opportunities for OEMs to expand their revenue stream and geographical presence. The European market is projected to experience steady growth, owing to the well-developed infrastructure for electric vehicles, while the North American market is the fastest growing market due to the innovative charging solutions. However, the high costs involved in initial investment, overhaul, and maintenance could hamper the growth of this market.

Portable charger segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

The portable charger segment is expected to be the fastest growing market. With portable chargers, EV drivers could carry the charger with them and charge the car whenever needed. Additionally, a portable charger eliminates the high cost associated with fixed stationary charging station. Initially, portable chargers were introduced as small and light chargers that could generate sufficient power for short journeys. However, new advanced portable chargers are expected to generate the same power as stationary charging station.

The North American market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The North American market is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The electric vehicle charging industry in the country is inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of advanced charging infrastructure. The increasing demand for reducing carbon emission and developing more advanced and fast charging stations are expected to propel the market growth. Tesla, Leviton, and ChargePoint are some of the key players in the US electric vehicle charging stations industry.

“Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market, followed by Europe. The increasing concerns of carbon emission due to existing vehicles and the efficiency in this mode of transport have led the authorities to develop a charging infrastructure network that has propelled the growth of this market. Government initiatives have encouraged the key players to develop the infrastructure for charging network.

Key Market Players

The global electric vehicle charging stations market is dominated by major players such as Tesla (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), and Bosch (Germany). These companies have strong distribution networks at a global level. In addition, these companies offer an extensive product range in this market. These companies adopt strategies such as new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements to sustain their market position.

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the given market based on application type, charging infrastructure type, installation type, charging level, charging station type, electric bus charging type, and region.

On the basis of Application Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Public

Private

On the basis of Charging Infrastructure type, the market has been segmented as follows:

CCS

CHAdeMO

Normal Charge

Tesla Supercharger

Type 2 (IEC 62196)

On the basis of Installation Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Portable

Fixed

On the basis of Charging Level, the market has been segmented as follows:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

On the basis of Electric Bus Charging Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Off-board top-down pantograph

On-board bottom-up pantograph

Charging via connector

On the basis of Charging Station Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Normal charging

Super charging

Inductive charging

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Tesla unveiled V3 Supercharging, the next step in the growth of Tesla’s Supercharger network. V3, which is born from Tesla’s experience in building the world’s largest grid-connected batteries, enables vehicles to charge faster than any other electric vehicle in the market today.

In July 2016, Tesla opened its Gigafactory in Nevada, US. It is one of the biggest battery manufacturing plants for EV batteries in terms of capacity. Tesla built it keeping in mind the future demand for EVs.

In January 2019, Tesla planned to install more superchargers for its EVs across Europe. The major expansions are likely in southern and eastern Europe. A total of 3,419 physical superchargers have been installed by Tesla worldwide until 2016.

In September 2017, Yazaki expanded its operations in Texas (US) to include manufacturing of dealer parts and service components and established a manufacturing development center for engineering. The facility, located in El Paso, produces parts for services such as fuse boxes, electronic modules, and remote keyless entry systems.

In February 2017, Yazaki, with a plan to secure higher market share in the Electric vehicle charging segment, launched a Type 2 (AC charging connector) to have a complete portfolio of Electric vehicle charging products. With this launch, the company would cater to the rising demand for fast charging connectors that comply with regulations.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities & challenges, risks & entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report provides fact-based & penetrating insights from the customers. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities & potential threats are offered via this report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment. This international Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market report is comprehensive & opens a door of international market for the products. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product.

