Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Set to Reach USD 70 Billion by 2026

As per the report published by Facts and Factors, the global electric vehicle charging station market was estimated at USD 9.24 Billion in 2019 and is expected to hit USD 70 Billion by the end of 2026, expanding at CAGR by 33% between 2020 and 2026.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is essential for the widespread usage of electric vehicles charging station can be built at home, at commercial spaces like offices, malls, etc., and also on the highways. Governments are funding the projects of building charging infrastructure through the various scheme and automobile companies are also deploying their resources to create charging infrastructure.

High Demand from EV Fleet Operators for Charging Infrastructure

Important driving factor for the growth of the market is the potential market of providing charging services to EV fleet operators. It assists in reducing the managing and procuring cost of charging services. Assuming widespread EV adoption and increased growth opportunities for the fleet operators will converge and increase the demand for charging infrastructure in the forecast period. However, one of the major challenges for the charging station operator is the reduction in the time of charging of the vehicle.

APAC Region Projected To Dominate Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Growth

The largest market is expected to be the Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be driven by the large-scale growth of EV charging networks in China, increasing demand for affordable electric vehicles for everyday use, and governments supporting electric vehicles. China’s rapidly expanding economy is propelling the country’s electrification. The governments of Japan and Korea have both announced plans to significantly increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations in their respective countries in the coming years. The Indian government has also announced plans to build 69,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country as part of its first phase of EV infrastructure expansion, with a demand of 4 lakh charging stations anticipated by 2026.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players in the global electric vehicle charging station market are ChargePoint, Inc., ABB, bpChargemaster, Webasto Thermo & Comfort, Shell International B.V., Schneider Electric, Blink Charging Co., Groupe Renault, Phihong USA Corp., EV Safe Charge Inc., Eaton., Tata Power., Tesla, SemaConnect, Inc., Daimler AG., Siemens, EVgo Services LLC., ENGIE EV Solutions.

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is segmented as follows:

By Level of Charging:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

By Charging Infrastructure:

Normal Charge

Type-2

CCS

CHAdeMO

Tesla Supercharger

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



