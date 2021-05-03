Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Key Players - ChargePoint (US), Shell (The Netherlands), Blink Charging (US), BYD(China) and Tesla (US)

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size Worth USD 34.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 44%.

The global electric vehicles charging station market is rapidly revolutionizing with the the ongoing developments in automotive sector. The Electric vehicle industry is dynamic in nature and has a wide variety of applications. The product is expected to generate million-dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of electric vehicle charging products.

Several government parties across the globe play a major role in the development of electric vehicle charging stations. The global electric vehicles charging station is expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

Electric Vehicles Charging Station Market Dynamics:

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing and sales of new vehicles had stopped worldwide in the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. Nonetheless, EV charging stations grew at an accelerated space in comparison to last year as many countries are planning to increase investment in EV charging infrastructure and simultaneously their EV usage. The falling cost of EV with the reduction of battery cost is likely to cause an increase in demand for EV’s and EV charging stations.

The reduction in charging time for Electric Vehicles daily usage acts as a major challenge to the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market.

Electric Vehicles Charging Station Market: Segmental Insights:

On the basis of charging level, the market is segmented as level1, level 2, and level 3. Amongst these, the level 2 charging station has currently acquired the largest market share. This is mainly due to the growing emphasis of public charging stations led by the government across the globe. According to sources, level 1 charging may be the slowest amongst the three charging levels.

Electric Vehicles Charging Station Market: Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the market leader as there is huge scope for development of EV charging the network in china. China is driving the extension of the cutting-edge innovations to improve the electrification in the country as the economy is developing quickly.

Electric Vehicles Charging Station Market Competition Scenario

ChargePoint (US), Shell (The Netherlands), Blink Charging (US), BYD(China) and Tesla (US) are among the key market players operating in the Electric Vehicles Charging Station Market.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

By Charging level

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

By Charging Point Type

Normal Charging

Super Charging

Inductive Charging

By Installation Type

Portable Charger

Fixed Charger

By Charging Infrastructure Type

Private

Public

By DC fast charging

Ultrafast

Fast

By Electric bus charging type:

Off-board Top-down Pantograph

On-board Bottom-up Pantograph

Charging Via connector

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

