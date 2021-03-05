Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2021 Advancement Outlook – ABB, ChargePoint Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Motors Inc.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Electric Vehicle Charging Station market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: ABB, ChargePoint Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Motors Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., SemaConnect Inc., The Newmotion BV, Efacec, EVgo, Alfen

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392659/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=70

Scope of the Report

The electric vehicle charging station market is expected to record a CAGR of 38.45% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The electric vehicles (EV) market has been witnessing significant growth, owing to the growing environmental concerns and rising demand for sustainable and energy efficient transportation.

Key Market Trends

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicle market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years.

– The electric vehicle market has been witnessing healthy growth in the recent years, with about 1.9 million units of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in use in 2017, compared to 109 thousand units of BEVs in 2012.

– This spike in sales has been the result of an increase in regulatory norms, by various organizations and governments, to control emission levels and to propagate zero-emission vehicles.

As a result of the aforementioned reasons, automakers have been continually working and focusing to increase their expenditure on R&D of electric vehicles, which, in turn, is aiding the OEMs to market electric vehicles as the future.

– This strategy had a strong impact on people, as there was a considerable change in the purchase pattern from conventional IC engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

– The change has not decreased the sales of IC engine vehicles, rather created a promising market for electric vehicles in the present, as well as in the forecast period.

Governments across the world are pushing the EV envelope to reduce the rising pollution from fuel-powered vehicles.

– For instance, France and the United Kingdom have given automakers a deadline to go fully electric by 2040.

– China, which sold half a million EVs in 2016, has set out its own roadmap to completely make its transportation electric by 2030.

– Last year, Germany, home to major automakers, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes, decided to ban IC engines by 2030.

Thus, the rising trend of electrification of vehicles is expected to propel the demand for electric vehicle charging stations.

China is leading the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

Geographically, China is leading the electric vehicle charging station market, followed by Europe. China is the largest market for electric cars and buses across the world, registering more than 1.3 million vehicles in 2018. The new energy vehicle (NEV) share in all light vehicles sold was 7.9%

With the rise in EV sales and demand in the country, the demand for fast charging stations has been increased to support the rising EVs in the country. The idea of implementing DC fast charging infrastructure in the country started in 2013, by partnering with ABB.

With the rapid increase in electric vehicles sales, the demand for DC fast chargers in the country has grown at a steady pace, contributing more than 50% of the overall publicly available fast chargers in 2017, with nearly 82,000 units. The charging stations on the countrys highways are operated by the State Grid Corporation of China. The demand to supply ratio of electric vehicle fast-charging stations in China is high. As the electric vehicle sales are expected to touch the 5 million mark by 2021, the countrys state cabinet has issued a directive focusing on the construction of nearly 4.8 million EV charging stations by 2020. As of 2018, approximately 167,000 EV charging stations are actively sufficing the demand for charging.

Europe is the second largest market for electric vehicles and the demand for green vehicles is rapidly increasing in the region. Factors, such as strong growth in the Netherlands (owing to comprehensive general taxation plans in which taxes for motor vehicles progressively depends on the CO2 emissions) and change in incentive and subsidies, aided in the rise in sales of EVs.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392659/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?source=MW&Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com