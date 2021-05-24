Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Electric vehicles save more greenhouse gas emissions compared to ICE vehicles having akin features. This is attributed to the higher fuel economy fine associated with the heavier weight of ICE vehicles as compared with electric vehicles. The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Chargepoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., BP Chargemaster, EVGO Services LLC, Semaconnect Network, Greenlots, and EV Connect, Electrify America LLC, and Opconnect Inc., among others.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

