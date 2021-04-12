Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is valued approximately at USD 11.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a charging station for electric vehicles and further supports swapping of discharged batteries in a vehicle with fully charged batteries from a shelf. The rising adoption of electric vehicles due to levels of carbon emissions and other harmful gases stemming from transportation have increased the growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. According to International Energy Agency, in 2018, the more than 380 hydrogen refueling stations are open across the world coupled with rise in global fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) stock reached 11 200 units at the end of 2018 and is expected to rise to 3 000 refilling stations by 2025, which would be sufficient to fuel around 2 million FCEVs. Furthermore, the strategic alliance by the market players like product launch and other key findings will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: In 2019, Tesla launched V3 supercharging, a largest grid-connected battery, which enables vehicles to charge faster. Similarly, on 31st October 2019, Build Your Dream (BYD) Auto, manufacturer of electric vehicles and AMPLY Power, provider of charging infrastructure, has agreed into a partnership. This partnership offers an affordable solution which allows fleet operators such as shuttle bus operators, transit agencies, school districts, universities, and municipalities to more rapidly migrate to electric vehicles through joint products and services encompassing vehicles and infrastructure. Whereas, lack of standardization in charging infrastructure is the major factor restraining the growth of global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the Countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, are the hub of EVs and are heavily investing in the development of charging infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

AeroVironment, Inc.

ABB

BP Chargemaster

ChargePoint, Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Eaton Corp.

General Electric Company

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SemaConnect, Inc.

Schneider Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Charger Type:

Slow Charger

Fast Charger

by Connector:

CHAdeMO

Combined Charging System (CCS)

Others

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors