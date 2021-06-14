Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Capturing USD 3 Bn by 2021-25| ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, American Manganese Inc, Battery Solutions, Li-Cycle Corp, G & P Batteries, Recupyl, Retriev Technologies, Australian Battery Recycling Initiative, Snam S.p.A., Umicore N.V.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3 billion, exhibiting 19% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-25.

Recycling of lead acid batteries is profitable because recycled lead, which has high purity, can be recycled back into new batteries, while the electrolyte solution is drained and subject to further chemical processing.

While traditional lead-acid batteries are widely recycled, the same can’t be said for the lithium-ion versions used in electric cars. As a result of the recycling process, many different materials are recovered.

Tesla says that it recycles 60 percent of the components from its lithium-ion batteries once they’ve reached end of life. Having them all in one place allows them to be recycled quickly and easily. The only material from these batteries that actually goes into a landfill is the modules.

Key Players:

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH (Germany), American Manganese Inc. (Canada), Battery Solutions (US), Li-Cycle Corp. (Canada), G & P Batteries (UK), Recupyl (France), Retriev Technologies (US), Australian Battery Recycling Initiative (Australia), Snam S.p.A. (Italy), and Umicore N.V.. (Belgium).

On the basis of type

lead acid

lithium-ion

others

On the basis of process

Pyrometallurgical

Hydrometallurgical

others

On the basis of application

passenger car

commercial vehicle

