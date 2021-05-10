Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, BYD Co. Ltd

The Electric Vehicle Battery Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Electric Vehicle Battery Market are Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, BYD Co. Ltd, Narada Power Source Co. Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Clarios, Hitachi Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

Lithium-ion Battery to Dominate the Market

– The lithium-ion battery is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to its high energy density, fast recharging capability, and high discharge power, owing to which, the lithium-ion batteries are the only available technology that are capable of meeting OEM requirements for vehicle driving range and charging time.

– Additionally, the cost of lithium-ion batteries has been decreasing, reaching to a value below USD 176/KWh in 2018 from around USD 900/KWh in 2011. The decreasing cost of the battery has promulgated the increase in the demand of EVs since the battery cost occupies a large share of total EV cost.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

