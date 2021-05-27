Electric Truck Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Electric Truck Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the electric truck market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expected to grew at a CAGR of around 20% during the next five years.

Electric trucks are electronic vehicles that run on batteries powered by the power grid. They are considered an efficient and cost-effective alternative to conventional fossil fuel trucks as they emit low CO 2 emissions from vehicles, contributing to a greener environment. These trucks are extensively used in the commercial sector to deliver cargo due to their increased battery storage capacity.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Electric Truck Market Trends:

The global electric truck market is primarily driven by various government initiatives and regulations that promote the adoption of zero-emission vehicles. The low maintenance cost of the electric trucks has also escalated their demand across several sectors such as logistics, municipal, construction, and mining. Besides this, the improvement in the electronic charging infrastructure and the utilization of magnetic resonance for wireless vehicle charging also acts as other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, with the growing e-commerce sector, electric trucks are widely used to deliver products to remote locations. These factors are providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-truck-market/requestsample

Global Electric Truck 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AB Volvo, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, FAW Group Co. Ltd., Navistar Inc., PACCAR Inc., Rivian Automotive Inc., Scania AB (Volkswagen AG), Tata Motors Limited, Tesla Inc. and Tevva Motors Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, vehicle type, propulsion, range and application.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light-duty Truck

Medium-duty Truck

Heavy-duty Truck

Breakup by Propulsion:

Battery Electric Truck

Hybrid Electric Truck

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck

Electric Truck Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Breakup by Range:

0-150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

Breakup by Application:

Logistics

Municipal

Construction

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United State,Canada)

Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan,India, South Korea,Australia, Indonesia,Others)

Europe: (Germany,France,United Kingdom,Italy,Spain,Russia,Others

Latin America: (Brazi,Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-truck-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse related reports:

United States Geographic Information System gis Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/geographic-information-system-market

India Incense Sticks Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-incense-sticks-agarbatti-dhoop-market

Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-electric-toothbrush-market

Nigeria Mobile Money Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nigeria-mobile-money-market

United States Feed Additives Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/feed-additives-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group