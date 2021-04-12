Electric Truck Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Electric Truck, which studied Electric Truck industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Key global participants in the Electric Truck market include:

Zenith Motors

PACCAR

Renault

BYD

Smith Electric Vehicles

Navistar

Voltia

Isuzu

Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso)

Dongfeng

Hino Motors

Alke XT

By application

Logistics

Municipal

Others

Type Segmentation

Medium-duty Truck

Heavy-duty Truck

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electric Truck Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Electric Truck Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Electric Truck Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Electric Truck Market in Major Countries

7 North America Electric Truck Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Electric Truck Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Electric Truck Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electric Truck Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Electric Truck market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

