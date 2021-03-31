Electric Truck Market in United State to Boom in Coming Years

The U.S. electric truck market is expected to generate a revenue of $15,084.3 million by 2030, increasing from $211.5 million in 2019, and the market is expected to witness robust growth of 51.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is growing due to the increasing government support for the deployment of electric trucks in the country and the falling process of battery packs. In addition to this, electric trucks are cheaper to maintain and operate as compared to traditional diesel trucks.

The rapid deployment of electric trucks in the logistics operations is also a major trend in the U.S. electric truck market. The logistics sectors itself has been registering considerable growth in the country since the past few years, owing to the expansion of the e-commerce industry. With the rising requirement for more-convenient and faster deliveries at customers’ doorsteps, the need for effective logistics has been on a rise. Various logistics companies are electrifying their fleet for making their operations optimized.

In conclusion, the demand for electric trucks in the U.S. is growing due to the favorable government policies and expansion of the logistics sector.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Truck (LDT)

Medium-Duty Truck (MDT)

Heavy-Duty Truck (HDT)

Market Segmentation by Propulsion

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Market Segmentation by Range

0–150 Miles

151–250 Miles

251–500 Miles

>500 Miles

Market Segmentation by Battery Capacity

<100 kWh

100–200 kWh

201–300 kWh

>300 kWh

Market Segmentation by Application