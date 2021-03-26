Electric Truck Market Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

As the air pollutions levels around the world are increasing, governments of various countries are imposing various policies and taking initiatives for reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The transportation industry is among the key contributors to the growing greenhouse gas emissions, most of the steps are taken in regard of vehicles, for example, the introduction of electric vehicles. Approximately, 200 cities in the European region have low-emission zones and access regulations, with Italy, Germany, and the U.K. at top, at the present time. Due to this kind of regulatory pressure, the sales of electric vehicles have risen significantly over the past few years.

Request to Get the Sample Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electric-truck-market/report-sample

Owing to all these factors, the demand for electric trucks is also expected to increase considerably in the near future. According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global electric truck market revenue is predicted to reach 1,508.1 thousand units by 2025 and is expected to progress at an 18.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Electric trucks are of different types in terms of propulsion, namely fuel cell electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles, among which, the demand for BEVs is projected to rise substantially in the coming years.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the largest electric truck market in the past and is further is expected to create the largest demand for these trucks in the near future as well. As is the case with most electric vehicles’ domain, China has been creating the largest demand for electric trucks within the region. This can be owing to the national alternative-fuel-vehicle replacement sales target, favorable government subsidies, and municipal air quality targets. Other than this, the demand for electric trucks is also expected to rise in other regions as well in the coming years because of heavy investments by manufacturers.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=electric-truck-market

In conclusion, the demand for electric trucks has been increasing due to government efforts for decreasing carbon dioxide emissions.