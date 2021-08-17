Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast

The global electric toothbrush market reached a value of US$ 3.01 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. According to IMARC Group’s latest report.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

An electric toothbrush is a device utilized for cleaning the teeth, gums and tongue through automatic bristle motions. It generates rotational and side-to-side movements of the head, which effectively removes the plaque and minimizes gingivitis. It prevents the user from brushing too aggressively and damaging the gums and tooth enamel. It also comprises digital reminder systems, timers, pressure sensors and multiple brush head attachments.

Market Trends

The rising instances of oral and tooth-related ailments represent one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the electric toothbrush market. Moreover, the increasing intake of alcohol, tobacco and sugar-rich foods has resulted in the rising occurrence of cavities and other dental problems. This, in turn, is further influencing the demand for oral care products positively. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the subsequent lockdown restrictions imposed by the government of several countries have led to temporary closures of numerous manufacturing firms. This has negatively affected the overall market growth, but it will witness growth once lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc ( NYSE: CHD )

) Colgate-Palmolive Company ( NYSE: CL )

) Conair Corporation (Jarden) ( OTCMKTS: CNGA )

) Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( AMS: PHIA )

) Lion Corporation ( TYO: 4912 )

) Panasonic Corporation ( TYO: 6752 )

) Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

SONIC Chic

Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE: PG )

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, bristle type, distribution channel, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Technology:

Rotational

Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type:

Soft Bristles

Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

