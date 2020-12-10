Electric Toothbrush Market 2020: Price Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Toothbrush Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global electric toothbrush market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

An electric or power toothbrush is a device used for cleaning the teeth, tongue, and gums through rapid and automatic bristle motions. The brushes use rotations and side-to-side movements of the head to remove the plaque and effects of gingivitis. It incorporates digital reminder systems, timers, multiple brush head attachments, and pressure sensors to prevent the individual from brushing too aggressively and damaging tooth enamel and gums. It provides several brushing modes, such as gum care, deep cleaning, routine brushing, tongue cleaning, whitening, and minimizing tooth sensitivity.

Market Trends

The increasing incidences of oral and tooth-related infections due to unhealthy lifestyles and food patterns such as sugar-rich foods, alcohol, and tobacco, have augmented the demand for several oral care products, including electric toothbrushes. In line with this, the advent of silicon-based soft bristles for reducing irritation and pain caused while brushing sensitive areas of oral cavities is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the development of smart electric toothbrushes with innovative head replacement reminding capability, pressure sensor technology, real-time data transfer and Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones for constant monitoring further enhances the product demand. Additionally, rising disposable incomes, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, and easy product availability through online retail channels also drive market growth.

Electric Toothbrush Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Conair Corporation (Jarden)

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)

FOREO

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lion Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

SONIC Chic

Procter & Gamble Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, bristle type, distribution channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Rotational

Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type:

Soft Bristles

Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

