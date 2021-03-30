Electric Taps Market Witness Stunning Growth at CAGR of 12.0% to 2027 | Forecast Statics

The global electric taps market size accounted for $310.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $631.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global electric taps market, accounting for around 37.5% share of the global electric taps industry, followed by LAMEA.

Electric taps refer to electrically operated taps that either automatically turn ON and OFF using a sensor to detect the movement in its range or instantly heat the water flowing through it. The touchless taps have a sensor installed that senses the movement of hands under the nozzle and sends signals to the operating system, which than turns ON the flow of the water. When the hands are withdrawn a similar signal is sent to stop the flow of the water. Further, instant heating taps are similar to water heating geyser that cannot store water in its tank; however the application of heating the water and basic working principle is similar. The coil inside the heater instantly heats the water flowing through the tap to the preset temperature. The instant water heating taps have provision to change the temperature of the water at which it is to be heated.

Get sample copy of “Electric Taps Market” at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6577



Major Key Players of the Electric Taps Market are:

Cera Sanitaryware Limited, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Moen), Jaquar, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Taizhou Hengyida Plastic Plumbing Factory (Zhenhao), TOTO Ltd., Wenzhou Bomei Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. and Xiaomi Corporation.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Touchless taps

Instant heating taps

By End-use industry

Residential

Commercial

By Mounting type

Wall-Mounted

Deck-Mounted

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Electric Taps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Electric Taps market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Electric Taps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Electric Taps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Electric Taps market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Electric Taps market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Electric Taps market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6577



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Taps Market Size

2.2 Electric Taps Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Taps Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Taps Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Taps Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Taps Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Taps Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Taps Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Taps Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Taps Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6577



In the end, Electric Taps industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact Us:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-346060

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research“