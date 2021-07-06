Electric Screwdriver Market Analysis, Opportunity, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecasts, 2027| Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Makita

Los Angeles-United State: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Electric Screwdriver Market Insights, Forecast to 2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Electric Screwdriver market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This Electric Screwdriver Market research report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Electric Screwdriver market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Electric Screwdriver market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Electric Screwdriver market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Electric Screwdriver market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Screwdriver Market Research Report: Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Makita, Ken, TTI, Positec, FEIN, Dongcheng, Hitachi, Hilti, Kawasaki, Chervon Holdings, Ozito, Dixon Automatic, Mountz, XU1 Powertools

Global Electric Screwdriver Market by Type: Cordless, Cord

Global Electric Screwdriver Market by Application: Industrial, Household

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Electric Screwdriver market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Electric Screwdriver market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Electric Screwdriver market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Electric Screwdriver markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Electric Screwdriver markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Electric Screwdriver market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Electric Screwdriver market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Electric Screwdriver market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Electric Screwdriver market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Electric Screwdriver market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Screwdriver Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cordless

1.2.3 Cord

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Household

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Electric Screwdriver, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Electric Screwdriver Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Electric Screwdriver Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Electric Screwdriver Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Screwdriver Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electric Screwdriver Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Electric Screwdriver Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Screwdriver Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electric Screwdriver Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Screwdriver Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Electric Screwdriver Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electric Screwdriver Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electric Screwdriver Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electric Screwdriver Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Screwdriver Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Screwdriver Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electric Screwdriver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electric Screwdriver Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Electric Screwdriver Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Electric Screwdriver Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Screwdriver Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Electric Screwdriver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Electric Screwdriver Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Electric Screwdriver Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Electric Screwdriver Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Electric Screwdriver Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Electric Screwdriver Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Electric Screwdriver Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Electric Screwdriver Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Electric Screwdriver Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Electric Screwdriver Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Electric Screwdriver Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Electric Screwdriver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Electric Screwdriver Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Electric Screwdriver Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Electric Screwdriver Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Electric Screwdriver Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Electric Screwdriver Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Electric Screwdriver Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Electric Screwdriver Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Electric Screwdriver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Electric Screwdriver Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Electric Screwdriver Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Electric Screwdriver Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Screwdriver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Electric Screwdriver Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electric Screwdriver Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Electric Screwdriver Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Screwdriver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Screwdriver Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Screwdriver Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Screwdriver Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Electric Screwdriver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Electric Screwdriver Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Electric Screwdriver Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Electric Screwdriver Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Screwdriver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Electric Screwdriver Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Screwdriver Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Screwdriver Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Screwdriver Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Screwdriver Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Screwdriver Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Screwdriver Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Stanley Black & Decker

12.1.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker Electric Screwdriver Products Offered

12.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

12.2 Bosch

12.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bosch Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bosch Electric Screwdriver Products Offered

12.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.3 Makita

12.3.1 Makita Corporation Information

12.3.2 Makita Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Makita Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Makita Electric Screwdriver Products Offered

12.3.5 Makita Recent Development

12.4 Ken

12.4.1 Ken Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ken Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ken Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ken Electric Screwdriver Products Offered

12.4.5 Ken Recent Development

12.5 TTI

12.5.1 TTI Corporation Information

12.5.2 TTI Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TTI Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 TTI Electric Screwdriver Products Offered

12.5.5 TTI Recent Development

12.6 Positec

12.6.1 Positec Corporation Information

12.6.2 Positec Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Positec Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Positec Electric Screwdriver Products Offered

12.6.5 Positec Recent Development

12.7 FEIN

12.7.1 FEIN Corporation Information

12.7.2 FEIN Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 FEIN Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 FEIN Electric Screwdriver Products Offered

12.7.5 FEIN Recent Development

12.8 Dongcheng

12.8.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dongcheng Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dongcheng Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Dongcheng Electric Screwdriver Products Offered

12.8.5 Dongcheng Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hitachi Electric Screwdriver Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.10 Hilti

12.10.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hilti Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hilti Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hilti Electric Screwdriver Products Offered

12.10.5 Hilti Recent Development

12.12 Chervon Holdings

12.12.1 Chervon Holdings Corporation Information

12.12.2 Chervon Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Chervon Holdings Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Chervon Holdings Products Offered

12.12.5 Chervon Holdings Recent Development

12.13 Ozito

12.13.1 Ozito Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ozito Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ozito Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ozito Products Offered

12.13.5 Ozito Recent Development

12.14 Dixon Automatic

12.14.1 Dixon Automatic Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dixon Automatic Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Dixon Automatic Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Dixon Automatic Products Offered

12.14.5 Dixon Automatic Recent Development

12.15 Mountz

12.15.1 Mountz Corporation Information

12.15.2 Mountz Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Mountz Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Mountz Products Offered

12.15.5 Mountz Recent Development

12.16 XU1 Powertools

12.16.1 XU1 Powertools Corporation Information

12.16.2 XU1 Powertools Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 XU1 Powertools Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 XU1 Powertools Products Offered

12.16.5 XU1 Powertools Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Electric Screwdriver Industry Trends

13.2 Electric Screwdriver Market Drivers

13.3 Electric Screwdriver Market Challenges

13.4 Electric Screwdriver Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Electric Screwdriver Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

