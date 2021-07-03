Electric Patient Lifts Market May Set New Growth by 2026 | Stryker, Invacare, Drive Medical

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Global Electric Patient Lifts Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Electric Patient Lifts market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Electric Patient Lifts Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.

Electric Patient Lifts are lifts that are powered by a battery or AC electrical current. assistive devices designed to lift and transfer patients from one place to another (for example, chair to stretcher, or bed to bath). These are an integral part of hospitals, nursing, and home care settings. These are different from stairway chair lifts or elevators. Increase in demand for patient lift technologies is likely to make the patient lifts market highly lucrative for investment. Moreover, rise in the global geriatric & disabled populations, grants from governments & international organizations, technological advancements, rise in hospitalization rate due to increase in incidence of chronic diseases, and surge in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are likely to boost demand for patient lifts during the forecast period.

Hill-rom Holdings, Inc. (United States), Stryker (United States), Invacare (United States), Drive Medical (United States), GF Health (United States), NAUSICAA Medical (France), Liko (United States), Addus Homecare (United States), Handicare International (Sweden)

by Type (Slings Type, Ceiling Hoists, Other), End Use (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Elderly Care facilities, Other End Users), Size (Medium, Large and Extra Large)

Market Drivers

Rising Geriatric and Bariatric Populations

High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers During the Manual Handling of Patients

Implementation of Regulations Ensuring the Safety of Healthcare Personnel Against Manual Lifting

Market Trend

Growing Penetration of Technology in Healthcare Sector

Opportunities

Growing Patient Volume in Nursing Homes and Rising Demand for Home Healthcare

Challenges

Persistent Difficulties in Handling Bariatric Patients

Geographically World Global Electric Patient Lifts markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Electric Patient Lifts markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Electric Patient Lifts Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

