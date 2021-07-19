Electric Pasta Maker Market Excellent Scope Global Growth Witnessed for the Years to Come
Electric Pasta Maker Market Type (Rollers, Extruders) Application (Residential, Commercial) Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Others ) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
Pasta is an Italian dish, which is loved by everyone globally. Different kinds of pasta, for example, lasagna, spaghetti, macaroni, ravioli, etc. are available for consumption. The demand for electronic pasta machines has increased due to busy lifestyles. A pasta machine is a kitchen apparatus intended for producing an enormous amount of pasta. It is available as manual roller and engine worked electric roller. Around the world, shoppers are settling on electronic pasta maker machines inferable from their beneficial mechanical capacities. Pasta machines comprise of a brace, rollers, engine, and connections with accessories, for example, cutters and stuffers. Pasta machines are favored for ease in handling of pasta, utilization of low fuel, and capacity to produce in mass amount.
Market scope and structure analysis:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market size available for years
|2020–2027
|Base year considered
|2019
|Forecast period
|2021–2027
|Forecast units
|Value ($US)
|Segments covered
|Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA)
|
Companies covered
|Philips, Marcato, Atlas, Gourmia, Jiuyoung Pasta Maker, Kerisson: China, KitchenAid, Shule, Viante, Webstaurantstore, Imperia, Weston, Whirlpool Corporation, Others Major & Niche Key Players.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
- COVID-19 has impacted the world drastically, affecting businesses the most.
- Though, it is difficult to see a good side of the pandemic due to lockdown, people are cooking more are their homes. They are investing their time in learning new recipes and techniques for the preparation of food.
- This is creating an opportunity for electric pasta maker and other electronic food making machines, owing to increase in demand from the household sector, which earlier was dominated by the restaurants.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis
Less consumption of fuel, easy to use, less time consumed for preparing the pasta are the factors the boost the growth of the market. Also, a variety of cutters and additional specialized features has given an edge to the electric pasta maker machine. The drawbacks of this market segment include high prices and high maintenance costs. Electric pasta machine also has an enormous opportunity when it comes to innovation and technological advancements. Due to advanced electronic features, an electric pasta maker is experiencing continuous growth. Consumers can make their own fresh pasta at home when they desire. A lot of customization is possible in making pasta when made from electronic pasta maker.
New product launches to flourish the market
New businesses are entering the food industry, which is driving the growth of pasta machines globally. Also, the prominent players who are into pasta making machines are trying to play with the technologies to come up with innovative products that give variety to the customers.
Philips Pasta maker has been most preferred by the customers in the electric pasta maker market. It can make pasta within the span of 15 minutes, with the capacity of delivering one pound of pasta.
In Italy, specialized industries are emerging which produce pasta that include both traditional and gluten-free pasta. They are also into sterilization of packets, which helps in extending the shelf life of the pasta.
Surge in usage in automotive and industrial applications
Restaurants majorly use electric pasta making machine as compared to the household sector because they need to manage time. People at their homes can make pasta manually taking their own time, therefore the demand for the product is less from the home sector.
Key Segments Covered:
|Segments
|Sub-segments
|Type
|
|Application
|
|Sales Channel
|
Key Benefits of the Report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the global electric pasta maker market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global electric pasta maker market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global electric pasta maker market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed global electric pasta maker market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions Answered in the Electric Pasta Maker Research Report:
- What are the leading market players active in the electric pasta maker market?
- What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
- What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?
