Electric Parking Brake Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

Electric Parking Brake Market
Electric Parking Brake market
With the key technologies and patents, they formed the global market channel of the industry.The electric parking brake is developing in recent years, and it has a huge demand in the future market.
Electric parking brake (EPB) is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.
Major Manufacturers:
To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the Electric Parking Brake market, including:
Hyundai Mobis
Mando
DURA
Zhejiang Wanchao
AISIN
SKF
KUSTER
APG
Wuhu Bethel
Continental
TRW
Worldwide Electric Parking Brake Market by Application:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Electric Parking Brake Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Electric Parking Brake can be segmented into:
Electric-hydraulic Caliper Systems
Cable-pull Systems
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electric Parking Brake Market
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Electric Parking Brake Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Electric Parking Brake Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Electric Parking Brake Market in Major Countries
7 North America Electric Parking Brake Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Electric Parking Brake Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Electric Parking Brake Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electric Parking Brake Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
In-depth Electric Parking Brake Market Report: Intended Audience
Electric Parking Brake manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Electric Parking Brake
Electric Parking Brake industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Electric Parking Brake industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
