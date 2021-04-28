Electric Parking Brake Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

Latest market research report on Global Electric Parking Brake Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Electric Parking Brake market.

With the key technologies and patents, they formed the global market channel of the industry.The electric parking brake is developing in recent years, and it has a huge demand in the future market.

Electric parking brake (EPB) is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.

Major Manufacture:

To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the Electric Parking Brake market, including:

Hyundai Mobis

Mando

DURA

Zhejiang Wanchao

AISIN

SKF

KUSTER

APG

Wuhu Bethel

Continental

TRW

Worldwide Electric Parking Brake Market by Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Parking Brake Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Electric Parking Brake can be segmented into:

Electric-hydraulic Caliper Systems

Cable-pull Systems

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electric Parking Brake Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Electric Parking Brake Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Electric Parking Brake Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Electric Parking Brake Market in Major Countries

7 North America Electric Parking Brake Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Electric Parking Brake Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Electric Parking Brake Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electric Parking Brake Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

