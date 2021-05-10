Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, DENSO Corporation

Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The electric motors for the electric vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of over 28.63%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market are Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, DENSO Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Magna International, Robert Bosch GmbH, BMW AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Tesla Inc, Toshiba Corporation, BYD Co. Ltd and others.

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

The electric vehicle has become an integral part of the automotive industry, and it represents a pathway toward achieving energy efficiency, along with reduced emission of pollutants and other greenhouse gases. The increasing environmental concerns, coupled with favorable government initiatives, are the major factors driving this growth. The annual sales volume of the electric passenger cars is projected to cross the 5 million units mark by the end of 2025, and it is expected to account for 15% of the overall vehicle sales by the end of 2025.

Electric vehicle market has been witnessing a healthy growth rate in recent years, up to the third quarter of 2019 the overall electric vehicle sales reached about 1,614,048 units compared to 1,279,527 up to the third quarter of 2018. This spike in sales is the result of an increase in regulatory norms, by various organizations and governments, to control emission levels and to propagate zero-emissions vehicles.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

