Electric Motorcycle Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2020 – 2027

Electric MotorcycleElectric two-wheelers, as indicates itself, is electricity-powered two-wheelers. A battery pack and a motor are installed to store and transform the electricity. A user control is usually attached to the handle bar to brake and adjust the speed.

Electric Motorcycles & Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China, and China is the largest producer of the Electric Motorcycles & Scooters products, about 90% of the global total production is from China in the past years. In the past several years, the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2018. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters was around 17368.3 K Units.

The global average price of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters is in fluctuation in 2013-2018, from about 260 $/Unit in 2013 to 277 $/Unit in 2017 The price will be in increase trend while demand is going to be saturated and the price of the raw material (e.g. Steel) will increase. The sales volume of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters will reach to around 23052.3 K Unit in 2024 from 18045.0 K Units in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4%.

China is the largest sales market of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. China sales volume took up about 80% the global market in 2017, but it has changed a lot in 2018 due to the saturated demand (means that the demand is relatively rated, but the production increased too fast and began to be oversupply). China sales share dropped to 79% in 2018. At the same time, the export to Europe and USA increased dramatically. Apparently, many Chinese producers of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters are trying their best to look for new growing-market, while Chinese market is in fierce competition and some small players have quitted this business especially in recent years.

Currently, AIMA, Yadea, Sunra, BYVIN, TAILG, Lvyuan, Incalcu, Lvjia, Lima and Supaq are the top ten players in the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market. The Hero Electric (from India), Accell (From EU) Terra Motor (from Japan), ZEV (From USA), Giant EV (brand from Taiwan, but produced in China), and Yamaha (brand from Japan, but produced in China) are other key brands outside China.

The Electric Motorcycle Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Electric Motorcycle was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Electric Motorcycle Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Electric Motorcycle market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Electric Motorcycle generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Yadea, AIMA, Lvyuan, Sunra, TAILG, Lima, BYVIN, Zongshen 55, Wuyang Honda, HONG ER DA, Lvjia, Slane, Opai Electric, Supaq, Xiaodao Ebike, Sykee, Aucma EV, Terra Motor, Govecs, ZEV, Zero Motorcycles,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Electric Motorcycle, Electric Scooter,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• 60 yrs,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Electric Motorcycle, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Electric Motorcycle market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Electric Motorcycle from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Electric Motorcycle market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Motorcycle Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electric Motorcycle

1.2.3 Electric Scooter

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 60 yrs

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electric Motorcycle Production

2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Motorcycle Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Motorcycle Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electric Motorcycle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electric Motorcycle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electric Motorcycle Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electric Motorcycle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electric Motorcycle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electric Motorcycle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Electric Motorcycle Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electric Motorcycle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Yadea

12.1.1 Yadea Corporation Information

12.1.2 Yadea Overview

12.1.3 Yadea Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Yadea Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.1.5 Yadea Related Developments

12.2 AIMA

12.2.1 AIMA Corporation Information

12.2.2 AIMA Overview

12.2.3 AIMA Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AIMA Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.2.5 AIMA Related Developments

12.3 Lvyuan

12.3.1 Lvyuan Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lvyuan Overview

12.3.3 Lvyuan Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lvyuan Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.3.5 Lvyuan Related Developments

12.4 Sunra

12.4.1 Sunra Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sunra Overview

12.4.3 Sunra Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sunra Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.4.5 Sunra Related Developments

12.5 TAILG

12.5.1 TAILG Corporation Information

12.5.2 TAILG Overview

12.5.3 TAILG Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 TAILG Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.5.5 TAILG Related Developments

12.6 Lima

12.6.1 Lima Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lima Overview

12.6.3 Lima Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lima Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.6.5 Lima Related Developments

12.7 BYVIN

12.7.1 BYVIN Corporation Information

12.7.2 BYVIN Overview

12.7.3 BYVIN Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BYVIN Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.7.5 BYVIN Related Developments

12.8 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle

12.8.1 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Overview

12.8.3 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.8.5 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Related Developments

12.9 Wuyang Honda

12.9.1 Wuyang Honda Corporation Information

12.9.2 Wuyang Honda Overview

12.9.3 Wuyang Honda Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Wuyang Honda Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.9.5 Wuyang Honda Related Developments

12.10 HONG ER DA

12.10.1 HONG ER DA Corporation Information

12.10.2 HONG ER DA Overview

12.10.3 HONG ER DA Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 HONG ER DA Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.10.5 HONG ER DA Related Developments

12.11 Lvjia

12.11.1 Lvjia Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lvjia Overview

12.11.3 Lvjia Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Lvjia Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.11.5 Lvjia Related Developments

12.12 Slane

12.12.1 Slane Corporation Information

12.12.2 Slane Overview

12.12.3 Slane Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Slane Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.12.5 Slane Related Developments

12.13 Opai Electric

12.13.1 Opai Electric Corporation Information

12.13.2 Opai Electric Overview

12.13.3 Opai Electric Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Opai Electric Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.13.5 Opai Electric Related Developments

12.14 Supaq

12.14.1 Supaq Corporation Information

12.14.2 Supaq Overview

12.14.3 Supaq Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Supaq Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.14.5 Supaq Related Developments

12.15 Xiaodao Ebike

12.15.1 Xiaodao Ebike Corporation Information

12.15.2 Xiaodao Ebike Overview

12.15.3 Xiaodao Ebike Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Xiaodao Ebike Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.15.5 Xiaodao Ebike Related Developments

12.16 Sykee

12.16.1 Sykee Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sykee Overview

12.16.3 Sykee Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sykee Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.16.5 Sykee Related Developments

12.17 Aucma EV

12.17.1 Aucma EV Corporation Information

12.17.2 Aucma EV Overview

12.17.3 Aucma EV Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Aucma EV Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.17.5 Aucma EV Related Developments

12.18 Terra Motor

12.18.1 Terra Motor Corporation Information

12.18.2 Terra Motor Overview

12.18.3 Terra Motor Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Terra Motor Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.18.5 Terra Motor Related Developments

12.19 Govecs

12.19.1 Govecs Corporation Information

12.19.2 Govecs Overview

12.19.3 Govecs Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Govecs Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.19.5 Govecs Related Developments

12.20 ZEV

12.20.1 ZEV Corporation Information

12.20.2 ZEV Overview

12.20.3 ZEV Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 ZEV Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.20.5 ZEV Related Developments

8.21 Zero Motorcycles

12.21.1 Zero Motorcycles Corporation Information

12.21.2 Zero Motorcycles Overview

12.21.3 Zero Motorcycles Electric Motorcycle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Zero Motorcycles Electric Motorcycle Product Description

12.21.5 Zero Motorcycles Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electric Motorcycle Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Electric Motorcycle Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electric Motorcycle Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electric Motorcycle Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric Motorcycle Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric Motorcycle Distributors

13.5 Electric Motorcycle Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Electric Motorcycle Industry Trends

14.2 Electric Motorcycle Market Drivers

14.3 Electric Motorcycle Market Challenges

14.4 Electric Motorcycle Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Electric Motorcycle Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Electric Motorcycle Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Electric Motorcycle.”