Electric Motor Market Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Motor Market by Motor Type, Output Power, Voltage Range, Application, and Speed: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025,” the global electric motor market size was valued at $96,967.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $136,496.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, North America dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 34.3% share of the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Electric motors are widely used in industrial fans, compressors, pumps, lathe machines, machine tools, domestic appliances, HVAC applications, disk drives, power tools, electric cars, and automated robots. These high-efficiency motors gain importance over standard motors due to longer operating life, low energy consumption, low maintenance, high endurance for fluctuating voltages, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The North America electric motor market accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 as compared to other regions due to advancements in technology and the usage of electric motors in major sectors such as automotive, domestic appliances, commercial & industrial applications, transportation, and others. In Asia-Pacific, electric motor has its application in industries such as transportation, industrial & commercial applications, HVAC, military, and others.

Leading Players:

The major players operating in the electric motor industry include ABB Group, ARC Systems, Inc., Asmo Co., Ltd., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH, Emerson Electric, Maxon Motors AG, Regal Beloit Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Siemens AG. Key Findings Of The Study In 2017, the AC motor segment dominated the global electric motor market in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The FHP output segment is expected to be the largest customers for the electric motor market players globally.

North America is projected as one of the most dominant regions in the electric motor market and is expected to witness a high growth rate of around 3.8% during the forecast period. Segmentation: By Motor Type Alternate Current (AC) Motor Synchronous AC motors Induction AC motor

Direct Current (DC) Motor Brushed DC motor Brushless DC motor

Hermetic Motor

By Application

Industrial machinery

Motor vehicles

Heating, ventilating, and cooling (HVAC) equipment

Aerospace & transportation

Household appliances

Other commercial applications

In the end, Electric Motor industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

