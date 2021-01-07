Electric Mop Market 2020- Current Scenario, Market Share, Future Opportunities, CAGR and Forecast to 2026

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Electric Mop Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

KITA.ORG, Haier lnc, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., HAAN Corporation, Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, BISSELL, Fmart, TTK Prestige Ltd., Tornado Industries., Tennant Company., Nilfisk Group, Ningbo Wanji Electronic Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and XINCHANG COUNTY MEIDISEN INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.LTD

Electric mops are used in sweeping and mopping or cleaning the surfaces such as floors, windows or other surfaces. These mops work on electricity and are an alternative option for traditional sweeping and mopping techniques. The components of electric mop include a cleaning pad, cleaning solution tank, power cord and a handle. The cost of such equipment varies based on features it offers. The market is expected to grow as electric mops are a handy alternative for cleaning floors surfaces, including linoleum and vinyl. Electric mops have rotating navigation handles for easy cleaning, and manoeuvring.

Increasing usage of electric mop in both commercial and residential sectors is expected to drive the market growth

Huge requirement for electric mops as a substitute of conventional mop for floors cleaning is boosting the growth of the market

Technological advancement in electric mops will propel the market in the forecast period

Electric mops used only water which provides naturally tidy and allergen-free home scents which is expected to fuel the market growth

Usage of electric mops on wooden floor can cause buckle and swell which can hamper the growth of the market

Availability of substitute is expected to reduce usage of electric mops in the market which is expected to restrain the market growth

Usage of electric mops on synthetic fibers and leather can damage material which is hindering the market in the forecast period

By Product Type (Flat Type, Spiral Type, Others),

End-User (Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museums, Commercial, Others),

Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others}

In June 2018, Xiaomi (China) has launched its MIJIA Wireless Hand-held Electric Mop. It is having four-section joining combination, slim, curved body design and stylish build. The product involves features like one-hand controllable handle which is 180º rotatable. This will enhance the product portfolio of the company in the market

In January 2018, TTK Prestige Ltd.(India) has launched its new home cleaning segment named Prestige Clean Home. This segment includes ranges of vacuum cleaners, floor polishers, air purifiers among others. Through such launches in the market of home cleaning appliances the company expands its product portfolio in the market

