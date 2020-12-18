Electric Lawn Mower Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Lawn Mower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global electric lawn mower market size is expanding at a moderate rate. Electric lawn mowers are motor-driven machines that are equipped with one or more high-precision revolving blades for trimming the length of the grass. They comprise handlebars, mower pans, and side discharge chutes, covers and plugs. As compared to their conventional counterparts, electric lawn mowers are portable, easy to start, energy-efficient and environment-friendly in nature. Apart from this, they do no generate hazardous emissions and are widely used in both the residential and commercial sectors.

Market Trends:

On account of the consistently degrading environmental resources, such as air, soil and water, and increasing consciousness among individuals, there has been a rise in the incorporation of green spaces in domestic and commercial infrastructures. Nowadays, urban planners are also focusing on allocating green areas in smart cities. Consequently, the burgeoning construction sector is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, individuals are becoming aware of the benefits offered by green roofs, such as energy conservation, carbon sequestration and rainwater management. This, in turn, is boosting the overall sales of electric lawn mowers across the globe. Additionally, as these mowers do not pose a risk to garden plants, and generate fewer carbon emissions and fuel leaks, their demand is accelerating worldwide. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Product:

Walk-Behind

Ride-On

At present, walk-behind electric lawn mowers represent the most popular product.

Market Breakup by Type:

Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

Corded Electric Lawn Mower

Amongst these, corded electric lawn mowers account for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Application:

Residential

Non-residential

The residential sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Offline distribution channels hold the leading market share.

Market Summary:

Region-wise, North America represents the largest market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the electric lawn mower brands being:

Husqvarna Group

The Toro Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Deere & Company

Ryobi Limited

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

EGO POWER

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Hayter Limited

Emak S.p.A.

D&D Motor Systems Inc.

Unison Engg Industries

AriensCo

MTD Products Inc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

