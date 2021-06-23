Electric & Hybrid Electric Buses Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Daimler AG, AB Volvo, BYD Company

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Electric & Hybrid Electric Buses Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate revenue over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

What is Electric & Hybrid Electric Buses?

Electric & Hybrid Electric Bus is a bus that does not have traditional ICE engine for its propulsion and is completely electric. Electric & Hybrid electric bus market is driven by an on-board electric motor that receives the power from on-board batteries or set of batteries. Also, these type of buses are considered as eco-friendly as they do not produces any pollutants are also economical when compared with traditional gasoline/diesel buses. The global Electric & Hybrid Electric Buses market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to surging in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission buses. Additionally, stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission as well as reduction in battery prices will help to boost the global market in the forecasted period.

8th Jan, BYD got another order for 596 pure electric buses from Colombia, adding the 64 units delivered in September 2019, 470 units delivered in late December 2020, and 406 units won in December 2020, the total number of orders exceeds 1,500 units.

Major & Emerging Players in Electric & Hybrid Electric Buses Market: –

Daimler AG (Germany), AB Volvo (Sweden), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. (Poland), Ebusco (The Netherland), Proterra (United States), NFI Group Inc. (Canada), Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co., Ltd.(China), Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd (China), Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. (China)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Light Duty Electric, Hybrid Electric Bus, Heavy Duty Electric, Hybrid Electric Bus), Application (Industry, Commercial, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand due to Reduction In Battery Prices

Stringent Government Rules And Regulations Toward Vehicle Emission

Market Drivers:

High Adoption of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses

Rise In Demand For Fuel-Efficient, High-Performance, And Low-Emission Buses

Challenges:

Opportunities:

New Revenue Pockets in Developing Regions of Asia Pacific

The standards and rules adopted by the EU are legally binding for the single European states and do not need further implementation into national laws. The general framework for motor vehicles is enacted by the directive 2007/46/EC. It is specified by single regulations and directives which in turn adapt the standards set by the UNECE. For instance directive 2009/40/EC is concerned with the technical supervision of vehicles and their parts. Additionally to the regulations by the UNECE, the EU has one of the worldâ€™s most restrictive GHG emission standards for commercial vehicles as part of the Euro-6 norm, which reduces the nitrogen oxides additionally by 80% compared to Euro-5. Other emission standards include the restriction of the noise level in urban areas regulated by directive 2002/49/EC.

