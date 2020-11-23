Electric (E)-Bus Market Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast – BYD Motors Inc., YUTONG, Proterra., VDL BUS & COACH BV, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, NFI Group

The Electric (E)-Bus Market study formulated by Data Bridge Market Research, presents a detailed analysis of the influential trends prevailing in this business sphere. Electric (E)-bus market report presents the best market and business solutions to industry in this rapidly revolutionizing market place to thrive in the market. This report has been prepared by taking into account several aspects of marketing research and analysis which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry-level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. A number of business challenges can be conquered with this market research report.

Electric (E)-bus market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 26.65% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on electric (E)-bus provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific will dominate the electric (E)-bus market due to the prevalence of leading OEMs along with availability of electronic component at affordable prices while Middle East and Africa will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to rising demand of electric mass transit solutions.

Top Global Key Players Profiled in this report are:

BYD Motors Inc., YUTONG, Proterra., VDL BUS & COACH BV, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, NFI Group Inc., CAF, Ebusco, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., ANKAI, Blue Bird Corporation., GILLIG LLC, Lion Electric, Tata Motors., ASHOK LEYLAND, Changsha Sunda New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd., Olectra Greentech Limited., Golden Dragon, JBM Auto Limited, Iveco, ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION, among other domestic and global players

Key Coverage in the Electric (E)-Bus Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Electric (E)-Bus Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Electric (E)-Bus industry and their futuristic growth outlook

Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Key Market Segmentation

By Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV), Vehicle Range (Up to 200 Miles, Above 200 Miles), Length of Bus (Less Than 9 M, 9–14 M, Above 14 M), Consumer Segment (Private Fleet Operator, Government), Application (Intercity, Intracity), Battery Capacity (Up to 400 kWh, Above 400 kWh), Power Output (Up to 250 Kw, Above 250 Kw), Component (Motor, Battery, Fuel Cell Stack), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

NOTE: Our report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

