Electric Dryers Market 2021: Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026 – IMARC Group
Electric Dryers Market 2021: Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026 - IMARC Group
The global electric dryers market reached a value of US$ 11.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group. Electric dryers are home appliances that help in drying clothes by removing moisture from them. These dryers offer many advantages such as convenience, easy installation, and cost-effectiveness. Over the past few years, electric dryers have gained popularity across the globe due to the hectic lifestyles of the working population and their elevating incomes. Market Trends: With rapid urbanization, particularly in populated regions like India and China, consumers have started living in smaller apartments. The shortage of space within the apartments for air drying clothes has further contributed to an increased demand for electric dryers. Also, electric dryers offer advanced features such as LED interfaces, and temperature and moisture sensing control. Owing to this, consumers residing in colder climates, are shifting from air dryers to electric dryers. These dryers also help in saving energy, reducing wear and tear on clothes and even enabling consumers to monitor and control their dryers using smartphones. Moreover, a large number of consumers are investing in ENERGY STAR certified electric dryers as various governments as well as non-governmental organizations are promoting the use of energy-efficient appliances to reduce overall electricity consumption. Request for free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-dryer-market/requestsample Market Segmentation: Breakup by Product Type: Vented Dryer Ventless/Condenser Dryer Breakup by Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores Company Owned Stores Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Online Others Breakup by End-User: Commercial Residential Regional Insights: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America Some of the major players operating in the industry include: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SSNLF) Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) LG Electronics (KRX: 066570) Arçelik Gorenje Haier Group Corporation Panasonic Corporation Smeg Group S.p.A. GE, Asko Crosslee Hoovers Kenmore Appliances Midea Robert Bosch Miele Robert Bosch GmbH Sears Holdings (Kenmore) Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1196&flag=C Key highlights of the report: Market Performance Market Outlook Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players About Us IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise. Contact US: IMARC Group 30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801, USA Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ Email: sales@imarcgroup.com USA: +1-631-791-1145 Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group Browse related reports LED Lighting Market Report and Forecast Vacuum Ovens Market Report and Forecast