Electric Drive Mining Truck Market Boom in Near Future!

Electric drive mining trucks are mechanized vehicles, which are both on-road and off-road transportation mediums in the regions of heavy mining and constructions. These are haul vehicles used to continuously shift the mined and waste materials to refining and dumping grounds, respectively. Instead of using a combustion engine, they use an electric engine for the propulsion and movement of the truck body.

Factors such as extensive mining activities and presence of huge minefields largely drive the electric drive mining trucks market. In addition, the large geographical area covered by the minefields, heavy loading capacity of the mined product & waste materials, and increase in raw material requirements in the industries, fuels the market growth. However, high manufacturing costs and power glitches during loading and unloading slows down the market growth.

Irrespective of these challenges, the shift of manufacturing industry & consumer preferences toward clean and efficient electric trucks is expected to unfold various opportunities for new products and boost the market growth

The market is segmented on the basis of type, size class, sales channel, and geography. The type segment is classified into rear dump, bottom dump, and others. On the basis of size class, the market is divided as small, medium, large, and ultra. The sale channel segment includes OEM and aftermarket. Based on geography, the global automotive engine bearings market is analyzed into North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

The major players profiled in the report includes OJSC BELAZ, BEML Limited, Bryan Industries, Caterpillar, Hitachi, Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Voltas Limited, Kress Corporation, Terex Corporation, and Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, dynamics, and estimations for the key market segments in the global electric drive mining trucks market from 2017 to 2023.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by component helps understand the products that are used currently and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

This report presents competitive intelligence of the market to understand the competitive scenario across the countries globally.

Electric Drive Mining Truck Market Key Segmentation:

BY Type

Rear Dump

Bottom Dump

Others

BY Size Class

Small (90-150 metric tons)

Medium (145-190 metric tons)

Large (218-290 metric tons)

Ultra (308-363 metric tons)

BY Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

OJSC BELAZ

BEML Limited

Bryan Industries

Caterpillar

Hitachi, Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Voltas Limited

Kress Corporation

Terex Corporation

Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group

