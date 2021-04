Electric DC Motor Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018 – 2028

In order to perform a number of industrial tasks, electric DC motors are widely used in various industrial applications. Almost in every mechanical development, electric DC motors are used for energy conversion as they basically convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. Steady growth in industrial automation is a key driving force for the electric DC motor market. In recent years, it has been observed that several industry verticals are adopting industrial automation components. In order to compete in the fast-paced business environment, industries are transforming their business processes. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global electric DC motor market during the forecast period.

An electric DC motor is a rotary electric machine that converts electric energy into mechanical energy. It runs on direct current and is used to produce mechanical power. The transition towards advanced and energy-efficient electric DC motors is a key trend observed in the market. The demand for energy-efficient electric DC motors from mining, manufacturing, power generation and utility sectors has been positively supporting the growth of the electric DC motor market worldwide.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26692

Electric DC Motor Market: Dynamics

Drivers

The electric DC motor market has witnessed significant growth over the last couple of years and the market is expected to register a double-digit growth rate during the forecast period. The global electric DC motor market is significantly driven by the rising adoption of industrial automation components in several industries and household appliances. In addition, government initiatives towards green vehicles are positively supporting the growth of the global electric DC motor market. It has been observed that the government in various countries such as China, the U.S., India, the U.K., France, Germany and Italy are supporting and promoting the adoption of green vehicles with an aim to decrease their carbon footprint.

Additionally, the ongoing trend of industry revolution 4.0 technologies such as robotics and industrial internet of things (IIoT) is expected to propel the growth of the global electric DC motor market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Among the prominent challenges in the electric DC motor market, which many hinder the market growth, include the excessive cost of installation and maintenance. In parallel, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the significant factors that may hinder the growth of the electric DC motor market.

Electric DC Motor Market: Segmentation

The electric DC motor market has been classified based on the basis of motor type, speed and application.

Segmentation on the basis of motor type:

Brushed DC Motors

Brushless DC Motors

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Low Speed (Less Than 1,000 rpm)

Medium Speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm)

High Speed (25,001 to 75,000 rpm)

Ultra-High Speed (Greater Than 75,001 rpm)

Segmentation on the basis of application:

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

Others

Market Participants

Prominent players in the global electric DC motor market include Franklin Electric Co., Asmo Co. Ltd., Ametek Inc., Sony Corporation, Bayer AG, Whirlpool Corporation, Toyota, Accurate Electric Motor & Pump Co., American Crane & Equipment Corp., Bruce Electric Equipment Corp, Tesla Motors, Hansen Motors and ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is pegged to be an attractive region for the electric DC motor market, owing to the increasing digitization in various industry verticals across India, China, Japan and other Asian countries. In Asia Pacific, high speed rpm electric DC motors are gaining momentum, which is expected to support the growth of the global electric DC motor market in the region. Moreover, due to rapid technological advancements in the U.S. and Canada and presence of various established and growing players, the North America region is estimated to hold a significant share of the electric DC switches market. The region has been witnessing a surge in the adoption of advanced and next-generation industrial technologies, which is another key factor driving the growth of the electric DC motor market in the region.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/26692

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Electric DC Motor Market Segments

Global Electric DC Motor Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Electric DC Motor Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Electric DC Motor Market Solutions Technology

Electric DC Motor Value Chain of the Market

Global Electric DC Motor Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Electric DC Motor market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance

For comprehensive insights on keyword adoption, ask an analyst here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/26692

About us:

Persistence Market Research, as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com