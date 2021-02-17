Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Expected to Reach US$ 149,316 Mn by 2024

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 149,316 Mn by 2024, supported by government subsidies and tax rebates for commercial electric vehicles. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024 by value. The market is expected to reach 1,440,820 units by end of 2024. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% by volume. Need for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles and the increasing demand for electric commercial vehicles such as electric trucks in the logistics industry to minimize the additional liability of fuel expenses. Innovations in EV battery capacity, which will enable the electric commercial vehicle to carry heavy loads over a longer range, can create new revenue generation opportunities.

Need for fuel-efficient and emission free-vehicle and the available government subsidies and tax rebates to fuel the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market

Policies and mandates to curb urban pollution menace and the subsequent demand for emission-free vehicles and the increasing demand for electrified vans and trucks from the logistics industry are the driving factors for the electric commercial vehicle market. Whereas, the less number of charging stations and high cost involved in the initial development of electric commercial vehicles are restraining factors for the electric commercial vehicle market. Government funds and incentive programs to encourage the adoption of electric commercial vehicles such as public buses and electric trucks will be creating opportunities in upcoming years. Increasing incorporation of telematics & communication capabilities in electrical commercial vehicles is anticipated to boost the market growth. The growing food & beverage industry is another key factor driving industry growth over the next seven years owing to increasing food trucks and refrigerated vehicle demand.

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market: Scope of the Report

The electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented based on propulsion type, vehicle type, component, and region. Based on propulsion type, the global electric commercial vehicle market is further classified into battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). The battery-electric vehicle segment dominates the market due to government initiatives to promote green transportation across the globe. Based on electric vehicle type, the global electric commercial vehicle market can be fragmented into buses, trucks, vans, and others. Based on components, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into motors, electric batteries, and others. Based on region, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global electric commercial vehicles market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the electric commercial vehicles market, growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

The global electric commercial vehicle market is expected to witness significant growth over the next ten years due to population expansion coupled with the growing industrial sector in developing economies of the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Rising transportation infrastructural spending owing to strong economic growth is anticipated to remain a key driving factor for industry growth over the forecast period

Increasing incorporation of telematics & communication capabilities in electrical commercial vehicles is anticipated to boost the market growth. The growing food & beverage industry is another key factor driving industry growth over forthcoming years owing to increasing food trucks and refrigerated vehicles demand

