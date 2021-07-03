Electric Chapati Maker Market Type (Manual, Semi-automatic, Fully Automatic) End User (Households, Commercials) Capacity (100 Chapati, 100-500 Chapati, Above 500 Chapati.) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 Key Players International Investment Analysis and Business Overview – Global Forecast to 2027

Chapati is made from dough, which is a combination of water and flour. An electric chapati maker helps in making roti. In India, chapati is a daily consumed item, and its preparation is time consuming. To ease the work of homemakers, an electric chapati maker was invented in 2008. These machines are easy to operate, cost-effective, and save time.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, End User, Capacity, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Rallison Appliances, Jaipan Industries Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd, Bajaj Vacco, Mukunda Foods Pvt. Ltd., Fortune Engineering, Fastroti, Zimplistic Pte Ltd., Wonderchef Home Appliance Pvt. Ltd., Sunflame Enterprise Pvt. Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 has impacted the global electric chapati market negatively. China is the major supplier of the electronic final as well as raw material and is also the main hub of COVID-19 has affected the supply of electronic parts. Due to COVID-19, there is a downfall in the production and rise in the prices of raw material.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Surge of advance technology, demand for chapati maker among working women, and rise in disposable income are the factors that drive the growth of the global chapati maker. However, lack of knowledge about the technology and resistance for the adoption of new technology among consumers restrain the growth of the market.

The global electric chapati maker market trends are as follows:

Manufacturers are focusing on improving the performance of the electric appliance and reduce the time spent in the kitchen. The electric chapati maker market attracts that part of the market which include busy working women who cannot spend much time in the kitchen and want healthy food at home. This eases the burden of people working late.

The home appliance market has evolved from manual to fully automatic appliances. The advancement of technology has increased the living standard.

Companies are using new technology in their products and improving the performance of the product.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully Automatic End User Households

Commercials Capacity 100 Chapati

100-500 Chapati

Above 500 Chapati.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global electric chapati maker industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global electric chapati maker market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global electric chapati maker market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global electric chapati maker market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Electric Chapati Maker Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the electric chapati maker market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

