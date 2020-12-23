Electric Bus Market Anticipated to Exceed 600 Thousand Units by 2026

According to the research study, the global electric bus market in terms of volume was around 135 thousand units in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25% and is anticipated to exceed 600 thousand units by 2026.

Gasoline-based vehicles are the leading cause of air pollution worldwide. The increasing carbon and other hazardous gases emission due to fuel combustion have been leveling up the global warming effect. To combat such a situation, several government agencies and policymakers are seeking to launch low and zero-emission vehicles. Although natural gas-based public transport system is succeeded to some extent in controlling the swiftly rising air pollution, electric buses are gaining prominence to eradicate this global concern owing to their zero-emission characteristic.

Get a Copy of Free Sample Report Here: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-electric-bus-market-by-bus-type-less-961

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 195+ Pages Research Report

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes List of table & figures

• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Top Market Players

Some of the key players driving the global electric bus market are Daimler AG, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., New Flyer Industries Inc., Proterra Inc., EBUSCO, Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, and BYD Company Limited, among others.

Global Electric Bus Market: Bus Type Segmentation Analysis

Less than 9 m

9−14 m

Above 14 m

Global Electric Bus Market: Battery Capacity Segmentation Analysis

Less than 50 kWh

50–250 kWh

Above 250 kWh

Global Electric Bus Market: Range Segmentation Analysis

Less than 150 miles

150–300 miles

Above 300 miles

Global Electric Bus Market: Propulsion Type Segmentation Analysis

PHEV

BEV

FCEV

Global Electric Bus Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

Battery

Motor

Ultra-capacitor

Fuel Cell Stack

Global Electric Bus Market: Consumer Segment Segmentation Analysis

Fleet Operator

Government

Global Electric Bus Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Intercity

Intracity

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-electric-bus-market-by-bus-type-less-961

The global electric bus market is segmented based on the bus type, battery capacity, range, propulsion type, component, consumer segment, application, and region. On the basis of the bus type, the global electric bus market is bifurcated into less than 9 m, 9−14 m, and above 14 m. By battery capacity, the global industry is categorized into less than 50 kWh, 50–250 kWh, and above 250 kWh. The range segment divides the global market into less than 150 miles, 150–300 miles, and above 300 miles. Based on the propulsion type, the global market is classified into PHEV, BEV, and FCEV.

The global electric bus market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global electric bus industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of bus type, battery capacity, range, propulsion type, component, consumer segment, application, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Browse More Related Reports:

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-wireless-ecosystem-market-by-components-chipsets-small

5G Applications and Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-applications-and-services-market-by-communication-type-95

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by

M-Commerce Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/m-commerce-market

E-learning Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-learning-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them inappropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com