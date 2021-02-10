Electric Boat Market worth to reach USD 18 Billion in 2026 at CAGR of 11.7%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Electric Boat Market size is expected to reach USD million in 2026 from USD 8.31 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the projection period 2020-26. Increasing recreational activities, a higher standard of living, and rising disposable income in developed nations drive this market’s growth. Rising boat-leasing and the use of boats as a means of transportation also enhance the demand for electric boats. Besides, the increasing related to carbon emissions, advanced technology of motors & battery, and economic factor affect the Global Electric Boat Market.

Electric boats are mainly used for recreational purposes and ferrying a small number of passengers. They are operated through the battery-powered rotor to move in aqua bodies. Electric boats are increasingly replacing the conventional boats having combustion engine. The market for electric boats comprises boat manufacturers, engine suppliers, trade partners, component/equipment manufacturers, and service providers. However, it is highly unorganized and uneven.

Get Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-electric-boat-market-bwc20131/report-sample

“The key drivers of the Global Electric Boat Market are Increasing emphasis on reducing harmful emissions, growing investment outlays, and technological developments.”

Several state governments across the globe implement various compliances related to environmental protection. One of them is to reduce sulfur or carbon content in the fuels used by marine or recreational boats. Electric boats do not use fossil fuel and are eco-friendly. Therefore, governments encourage their use, which works in favor of market growth. Moreover, the market players are increasing their investment to meet rising demand in developed countries. Technological advancements provide a more economical and fuel-efficient boat. These factors are expected to strengthen the market growth in the forthcoming period.

However, the relatively high cost of boats and the difficult replacement of propulsion components restrict the market growth.

Growth drivers

Increasing Emphasis on Reducing Carbon and Sulphur Emissions

Different governments introduce compliance to harmful emissions of sulfur and carbon dioxide from liquid fuels to decrease the pollutants in water bodies and air. For instance, the European Commission introduced amendments in compliance standards to minimize the sulfur content to 0.5% in fuels by 2020 for all marine boats. Some states have banned internal combustion engines from maintaining ecological balance. For instance, SunMoon Lake boat operators in Taiwan unanimously agree to use emission-free fuel. Such regulations and growing ecological concerns drive the growth of the electric boat market.

Competitive landscape

The Global Electric Boat Market is highly fragmented with numerous unorganized players. As new players are likely to enter the market with new models during the forecast period, it will become even more fragmented. North America and Europe have a large number of manufacturers. The key players in this market are Canadian Electric Boat Company (US), Ruban Bleu (UK), Baja Marine Inc. (US), Grove Boats SA (Switzerland), Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH(Germany), Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.(Canada), Brunswick Corporation(US), Farr Yacht Design, Ltd.(US), Groupe Beneteau (France), ElectraCraft Boats (US) and others.

Recent Developments

February 23, 2020: Canadian Electric Boat Company introduces its new 290 ten-Phoenix models (open boat with ten seats) at the 2020 Miami Boat Show, thus expanding its product line of all-electric boats.

January 7, 2020: Sea Ray (Brunswick Corporation, US) launches one of the most innovative boats in the marine industry, i.e., SLX-R 400e Outboard with cutting edge technology.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Propulsion Type, By Battery Type, By Power Output Key Players Canadian Electric Boat Company (US), Ruban Bleu (UK), Baja Marine Inc. (US), Grove Boats SA (Switzerland), Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH(Germany), Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.(Canada), Brunswick Corporation(US), Farr Yacht Design, Ltd.(US), Groupe Beneteau (France), ElectraCraft Boats (US) and others.

By Propulsion Type

Hybrid

Pure-Electric

By Battery Type

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Nickel-Based Battery

By Power Output

Large

Medium

Small

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Do not hesitate to consult our analyst prior to purchasing the report at: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-electric-boat-market-bwc20131/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: