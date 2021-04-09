 Electric blankets Market Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size, Growth Trends ,Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2027

Electric blankets market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1,407.15 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Electric blankets market key players Involved in the study are Beurer GmbH, Morphy Richards Ltd, Biddeford., Slumberdown, Silentnight Group Limited., CDB Goldair, Glen Dimplex., MAXSA Innovations, Argos Limited, Lakeland, Sunbeam Products, Inc., Odessey Products, Krien Health Care.

Global Electric Blankets Market Segmentation:

By Type: Over Blankets, Under Blankets, Electric Pads

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By End-User: Hotel, Hospital, Household

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Electric blankets Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Electric blankets Market Research Methodologies

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Electric blankets Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Electric blankets Market

5 Application Overview Of Global Electric blankets Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis